95 detained on different charges

A total of 95 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Chattogram, Rangamati, Jashore, Naogaon, Thakurgaon and Pirojpur, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 79 people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the remaining five were detained on different charges.

A total of 532 grams of heroin, 42 yaba tablets, 19 litres of local made wine, 260 tapentadol tablets and 20 grams of cannabis were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 28 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining one was held on another charge.

A total of 47 grams of heroin, 21 yaba tablets, 2 litres of phensidyl syrup and 160 grams of cannabis were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

DINAJPUR: A deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) has been detained for taking bribe from a food company in the district.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, DIG of the DIFE in Dinajpur was detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with the bribe money of Tk 80,000 in cash.

An ACC team led by its Deputy Director Ahsanul Kabir Palash launched a drive in the office of DIFE DIG Md Mostafizur Rahman at Baluadanga in the town at around 4pm on Wednesday and caught him red-handed while he was taking Tk 80,000 as bribe from a company official.

Mostafizur sought Tk 80,000 for renewal of licence from Ishan Agro and Food Ltd's senior executive Md Rasheduzzaman Russel on April 25 last after he went there for the licence renewal.

He also asked Russel to bring the money and documents on April 27 last.

As the amount was not given, Mostafizur phoned Russel and told him that a case was under process against his company official Ishtiaq Ahmed and manager Ashraful. If they wanted to evade the case, they must come to his office on May 23 along with the money. On that day, Russel went to Mostafizur's office with the documents but Mostafizur allegedly misbehaved with him, said the ACC official.

The ACC official also said, "Finding no other alternative, Russel went the Dinajpur coordinated district office of the ACC and lodged a complaint there. Subsequently, he handed over Tk 80,000 of bribe along with the documents to Mostafizur on Wednesday afternoon. We arrested him conducting a drive there at around 4pm. Filing of a case against him is under process."

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were arrested on different charges in the district in two days.

A Rohingya girl, who was trying to get a passport pretending to be a Bangladeshi citizen, was detained from Chattogram Divisional Passport and Visa Office at Mansurabad in the port city on Monday.

Director of the passport office Mohammad Abu Saeed said fingerprint verification showed that the girl was registered at Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar in 2017. She was then 15 years old.

The girl was handed over to the Double Mooring Police Station (PS), Abu Saeed added.

On the other hand, police arrested a man on charge of extortion from Bakalia Bridge area in the city on Sunday morning.

The arrested is Jane Alam, 41, a resident of Kheshua area Chandanaish Upazila. He is the general secretary of Chattogram Auto Tempo Workers Union.

Police sources said a group of people led by Jane Alam demanded extortion from a fruit trader Badshah in New Bridge area.

At one stage Alam along with his associates Arafat, Mohammad Ali and Jabedul Islam, beat Badshah and vandalised his van as he refused to pay extortion.

Being informed, police came to the scene and arrested Jane Alam.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakalia PS Rashedul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

RANGAMATI: DB Police arrested two people along with fake local currency worth about Tk 10 lakh from Sadar Upazila in the district early Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Milon Rahman, 28, and Md Shah Alam, 55.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a residential hotel in Reserve Bazar at around 12:30 am and arrested the duo along with the money, said Rangamati DB Police OC Emdadul Haque.

Meanwhile, sensing the presence of law enforcers, the rest two Amir and Fakrul managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed against the accused with Kotwali PS.

JASHORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, in separate drives, recovered 11 bombs from Bagherpara and Abhaynagar upazilas of the district on Sunday night.

A man was arrested in this connection.

The arrested is Rakibul Islam Nayan, son of late Tayeb Alli, a resident of Jayanta Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

RAB-6 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chalishia Bagda area at night and arrested Nayan along with 5 bombs.

Meanwhile, in another drive, police recovered 6 explosives from Bhadradanga area, said Bagherpara PS OC Firoz Uddin.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police arrested 11 people on different charges in separate drives from Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Of them, seven were arrested on charge of gambling.

There are Sazzad Hossain, 42, Ayub Ali, 38, Sazzad, 45, Dulu Tarafdar, 45, Bayjit, 40, Sagar, 35, and Ahsan Ullah Memorial Model Government High School teacher Atiqur Rahman, 43, residents of Bhar Madhaimuri Village.

The other four arrested in other cases are Nazrul Islam alias Naju, 65, Bachchu Mir, 25, Mozahar Ali Dewan, 30, and Abu Taleb Dewan, 50.

After filing of separate cases with Atrai PS, the arrested have been sent to jail on Monday morning.

Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested two persons on charge of eve-teasing from Shaheed Akbar Ali College of Science and Technology in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Raju Hossain, 22, son of Mafizul Islam, a resident of Chakdah Village, and Jani Hasan, son of Khorshed Hossain, a resident of Bamunia Village under Paria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said two college girls were going to campus in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw. Raju was sitting next to them in the auto-rickshaw and touched their bodies.

Later, the two students tactfully brought the driver and two others to the college authorities. Authorities immediately nabbed them and informed police.

Being informed, police arrested the accused and took them to Baliadangi PS.

Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam Don confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

PIROJPUR: Six people including a woman were arrested allegedly for leaking question paper of primary teachers' recruitment examination.

A team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) in the district arrested them from Nazirpur Upazila in district on Friday.

The arrested are Arifur Rahman, son of Alamgir Sheikh of Tarabunia Village, Abid Sheikh, son of Asmat, son of Ali sheikh of Samantagati Village, Ali Azam, son of Asraf Ali of Shologhar Village, Md Shipon Sheikh, son of Alamgir Sheikh of Nazirpur Sadar, Priya Halder, daughter of Paritosh Halder of Ghosekhati Village, and Sabuj Halder, son of Swapon Halder of Jugia Village in the upazila.







