Low-income group people suffer for high prices of essentials in Meherpur



Essential commodities being sold at a grocery shop in Meherpur. photo: observer

Low-income group people are struggling to meet their demand with limited income. The prices of each daily commodities have gone up by Tk 10 to 20 compared to last month's.

Prices of all varieties of rice have increased from Tk 10 to 15 per kg.

The price of flour has increased by Tk 8 to 10 per kg. The price of sugar in the wholesale market has increased by Tk 6 per kg to Tk 69.

One month back, Miniket rice in the retail market was selling at Tk 60. Now it is selling around Tk 70. Basmati rice selling at Tk 68 per kg earlier is now selling at Tk 75. Coarse rice price has gone up to Tk 45 from Tk 38 per kg.

The soya bean oil that was selling at Tk 170 to 182 per litre, is now selling at Tk 205 to 210 per litre. Earlier, the palm super oil was selling at Tk 135 to 140 per litre. Now it is selling at Tk 165 to Tk 172 per litre.

The price of un-packed sugar is now Tk 79 to 80 per kg. Lentils are selling at Tk 120 to Tk 122 per kg. Motor pulse is selling at Tk 70 per kg, an increase of Tk 20 per kg.

Salt is selling at Tk 30 per kg, cumin at Tk 440 per kg, per 100 gram turmeric powder at Tk 60 to Tk 65. The market price of per 100 grams of chilli powder is ranging between Tk 60 and Tk 65. Besides, the price of puffed rice is continuing between Tk 40 and Tk 60 while fat rice is at Tk 60 per kg.

Rashed, a buyer in the market, said, he cannot buy his essentials because of inadequate income.

"The prices of essential commodities are constantly rising unabated, and I do not understand what will happen in the future", he added.

Nazrul, a buyer in Baradi Bazar in Sadar Upazila, said, "Prices of everything are skyrocketing day by day; if it continues, how will I run my family? The flour which was sold at Tk 30 per kg before is now selling at Tk 41 to 50".

Amjad Hossain, a rice trader in Amjhupi Bazar, said, the price of rice has gone up by Tk 200 per bag (50 kg). There is no shortage of rice in the market. But some unscrupulous traders are increasing prices by hoarding.

Johny, a grocer in Mominpur Bazar, told this correspondent, the prices of daily necessities are increasing day by day.

Rafiqul Alam, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB)-Meherpur said, at present, there is no rational reason for the rise in prices. But capitalizing on the war between Russia and Ukraine, some big businessmen of the country are creating an artificial crisis and destabilising the market, he added.

Meherpur District administration is not taking any visible step to control the market, he further said.













