Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:11 AM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022
Jasmin Akter Jasy

Chocolate Rasmalai

Ingredients:
For the Chenna
4 cups (960ml) milk
3 tbsp (14ml) vinegar
3 tbsp (15ml) water
2 tsp (7gms) cocoa powder
2 cups (480ml) Cold water
For the Chocolate Milk
3 cups (720ml) milk
1 cup (67gms) sugar
2 tbsp (14gms) cocoa powder
tsp (1gms) cardamom powder
2 tbsp (8gms) Chopped almonds
For the Sugar Syrup
4 cups (960ml) water
1 cup (200gms) sugar
Cold water to dunk cooked chocolate chenna balls

Method:
1. In a thick bottomed vessel, heat the milk while continuously stirring so as to avoid the milk sticking at the bottom. Heat only until it's lukewarm. Switch off the stove.
2. Mix vinegar and milk together in a separate container and tip it slowly in the milk. Stir continuously with soft hands.
3. Once the milk has curdled, strain it over a muslin cloth on a strainer. Immediately wash it with ice cold water.
4. Squeeze out all the excess liquid and let the chenna sit on the strainer, covered in the muslin cloth for at least 20 minutes.
5. In this time, you can start making your chocolate milk. In a pan, add milk, sugar and cardamom powder.
6. Let the sugar dissolve. Gradually add cocoa powder while continuously whisking.
7. Lastly add chopped almonds and cook for a while. Once done, keep it aside.
8. Open your muslin cloth and transfer the chenna to a plate. Crumble the chenna and start kneading it with your palms.
9. After a few minutes into the kneading, add the cocoa powder and knead well. Make sure you see no lumps of cocoa in the chenna.
10. Make balls, flatten it a bit and let them sit covered.
11. In a separate pan, add sugar and water. Let it come to a boil.
12. Add your chocolate chenna balls to this and cook it covered for 8-10 minutes.
13. Once they have doubled in size, dunk them in cold water and let them stay until they are cool to touch.
14. Take them out, squeeze out the excess water and dunk them in hot chocolate milk.
15. Let them soak for at least one hour and garnish with some more almonds and gold leaf before serving.



