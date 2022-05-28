

Rang Bangladesh: Extreme discounts offer in summer

Now various social programs are going on after Eid. At this time the festive mood will be more if it is affordable .Keeping this satisfaction of the buyers in mind, in this offers you can find many items at affordable prices ranging from 30per cent to 60 per cent.

Colors can be purchased from Rang Bangladesh's Dhanmondi (Border Square) and Mohammadpur (Tokyo Square) outlets or by ordering online on the website and Facebook page.

At the same time, Rang Bangladesh has all its outlets across the country offering 'Rang Swajan' offer to its honored card holders.





Rang Bangladesh, the country's leading fashion house, has come up with a new offer 'Extreme discount in summer'.Now various social programs are going on after Eid. At this time the festive mood will be more if it is affordable .Keeping this satisfaction of the buyers in mind, in this offers you can find many items at affordable prices ranging from 30per cent to 60 per cent.Colors can be purchased from Rang Bangladesh's Dhanmondi (Border Square) and Mohammadpur (Tokyo Square) outlets or by ordering online on the website and Facebook page.At the same time, Rang Bangladesh has all its outlets across the country offering 'Rang Swajan' offer to its honored card holders.