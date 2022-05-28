Video
Weekend theme nights, brunch back @ Westin Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Weekend theme nights, brunch back @ Westin Dhaka

Weekend theme nights, brunch back @ Westin Dhaka

Weekend Theme Nights and Brunch is back at the award winning Seasonal Tastes restaurant of The Westin Dhaka. On Theme Nights, every Thursday and Friday, guests will get to experience cuisines from all over the world.
Depending on the theme every week signature Seafood, Spanish, Indian, Chinese, Thai, Middle Eastern and Turkish dishes will be served on a rotational basis. Delicacies such as Beef Bulgogi, Nimono Fish Stew, Beef Prime Ribs, Teriyaki Glazed Snapper, Grilled King Prawn, Thai Red Chicken Curry, AyamMasak Sambal, Lamb Ouzi, Seafood Paella, Assorted Kebabs from India-Turkey-Middle East, Braised Mutton with Chilli and many other mouth-watering dishes will be masterfully prepared and served by the international and local chefs in the buffet spread.
All these delicacies can be freshly enjoyed from the multiple LIVE cooking stations that Seasonal Tastes is famous for. Delicious desserts such as Baklava, Basbousa, Churros, Chocolate Crme Brulee, PudingPelangai and Lapis Legit will also make an appearance. To quench the thirst various refreshing fruity drinks and mocktails will also adorn the spread.


