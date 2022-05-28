Video
Test in summer attire

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

Test in summer attire

Test in summer attire

Summer heat in Bangladesh can be dangerous too for your health but a disciplined and enjoyable life is enough to avoid all kind of adversities. The days are much longer during the summer. So there is plenty time for outings and work and also keep you disciplined.
It is a great pleasure to swim in the water during the summer holidays and enjoy a variety of fruits. Summer is undoubtedly the hottest season of the year. At this time, in the heat of the sun, life is lip service. Yet the delicious fruits of summer, our friend and family could bring joy into our lives. To make that look even more fun, with your wardrobe.
What to wear and what not to wear is the most important aspect in summer. You must choose right dress to wear otherwise all fun will turn into despair. During this time you can choose the clothes of your choice at affordable prices. In the present context, it has become difficult to coordinate the attainable and the possible. But the fashion houses of Bangladesh have come up with various offers to make your summer intriguing.
Test in summer attire

Test in summer attire

Country's leading fashion brand "Bishwo Rang" is the one which always tries to give something different, whether through offer or their stylish collections. In this summer, they have planned something great for their customers.
The fashion house has come up with mind blowing collections. There are differences in the pattern of clothing. Comfortable fabrics like cotton, linen, viscose, voile, slab, linen fabrics and jasilk, dupian, half silk, georgette, chiffon are used in their collection. In addition to bright colors, various colors of nature have been used in the dresses in an aesthetic way, as well as a medium of work.
They have also given 30 percent discount on all of their dresses. You can avail this offer while shopping from their online store or showrooms, The discount offer will run from 20 May 2022 until stock is available.


