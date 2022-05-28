Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022

Dear Sir

Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day that plays a significant role in highlighting the importance of good monthly hygiene management (MHM) internationally. The German-based NGO Wash United launched the first 28-day social media campaign in 2013, focusing on creating menstrual awareness. They campaigned on Twitter with the hashtag May #MENSTRAVAGANZA.



Subsequently, on 28 May 2014, for the first time in many countries of the world, the celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day started with rallies, exhibitions, movie screenings, workshops and lectures. The main purpose of celebrating Menstrual Day is to enable women to move forward with pride without being ashamed of their menstrual cycle. The main vision of Menstrual Hygiene Day is to create a world by 2030 where girls will not be left behind due to their menstruation and where period will not be considered as stigma.



On the occasion of Menstrual Day, anyone can share ideas in person or on behalf of the organization in the official mail of MH Day. In addition to the hashtag #ItsTimeForAction # MHDAY2021 on their respective social media, anyone can give a voice on the occasion of this day to be celebrated worldwide.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)