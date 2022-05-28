

Monkeypox: New panic



The Monkeypox virus is now thought to be nearing 100 cases in 12 countries, and more are expected as surveillance is stepped up.



The first case of this current outbreak was detected in the United Kingdom on May 7, and so far, infections have been confirmed in nine European countries: the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.



Although the first case detected in the UK was linked to travel to Nigeria - which reports about 3,000 Monkeypox cases a year - subsequent cases have not been tracked back to Africa, puzzling many scientists and doctors.



Monkeypox is a virus endemic in parts of Central and West Africa. It is similar to but less severe than smallpox, which is caused by a related virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Monkeypox belongs to the family of poxviruses, which includes smallpox. The disease got its name after scientists discovered it among laboratory monkeys in 1958. The first Monkeypox case in a human was diagnosed in 1970.



The type of Monkeypox identified in the recent U.S. and European cases tends to produce milder disease than the other common branch of the virus.



Humans can get Monkeypox from animals, either through bites or scratches or preparing meat from wild game, according to the CDC.



Animal-to-human (zoonotic) transmission can occur from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions of infected animals.



In Africa, evidence of Monkeypox virus infection has been found in many animals including rope squirrels, tree squirrels, Gambian poached rats, dormice, different species of monkeys and others. The natural reservoir of Monkeypox has not yet been identified, though rodents are the most likely.



Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is a possible risk factor. People living in or near forested areas may have indirect or low-level exposure to infected animals.



Person-to-person transmission can occur through the exchange of large respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact. People can also get exposed through direct contact with bodily fluids, the lesions that form during an infection, or contaminated items like clothing or bedding.



Many of the newly identified cases in Europe are among men who have sex with men, but Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection.



WHO officials said that Monkeypox might be spreading through exposure to rashes and lesions during sexual activity.



Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases occur more commonly among children and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status and nature of complications.



Underlying immune deficiencies may lead to worse outcomes. Although vaccination against smallpox was protective in the past, today persons younger than 40 to 50 years of age (depending on the country) may be more susceptible to Monkeypox due to cessation of smallpox vaccination campaigns globally after eradication of the disease.



Complications of Monkeypox can include secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and infection of the cornea with ensuing loss of vision. The extent to which asymptomatic infection may occur is unknown.



The case fatality ratio of Monkeypox has historically ranged from 0 to 11 % in the general population and has been higher among young children. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6%.



Monkeypox infection is usually a self-limiting illness and most people recover within several weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.



The illness begins with: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and chills exhaustion.



Within 1 to 5 days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab which later falls off.



An individual is contagious until all the scabs have fallen off and there is intact skin underneath. The scabs may also contain infectious virus material.



For the vast majority of people, signs and symptoms of Monkeypox will resolve on their own, without any treatment. Rest, plenty of fluids and good nutrition are all that are usually required.



The risk of serious illness may be greater in pregnant women, children and those with weaker immune systems.



Currently, there is no specific vaccine available for Monkeypox; however, the smallpox vaccine has been shown to offer 85 percent protection against Monkeypox.

Scientific studies are now under way to assess the feasibility and appropriateness of vaccination for the prevention and control of Monkeypox.



Some countries have, or are developing, policies to offer vaccines to people who may be at risk such as laboratory personnel, rapid response teams and health workers.



An antiviral agent known as tecovirimat that was developed for smallpox was licensed by the European Medical Association (EMA) for Monkeypox in 2022 based on data in animal and human studies. It is not yet widely available.



Understanding how this current outbreak is spreading will be key to breaking the chain of transmission and getting numbers under control.



Going forward, our relationship with animals needs to be evaluated. Zoonotic spread of viruses will continue to cause concern while we encroach on the environments of wild animals, and handle them as part of science, the food and the pet trade.





The natural reservoir of Monkeypox remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbour the virus and infect people.



There is much more to be understood about this current outbreak and although this is not another COVID, more research and subsequent prevention strategies need to be put in place to prevent the virus from getting a foothold.

Junaed Khan, student, Department of

History University of Chittagong





















