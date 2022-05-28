Producing impactful social research



Alaul Alam



Undoubtedly, the advancements in science and technology have eased the lives of people in the world. Besides, research in the field of social science has been playing a significant role from the time immemorial.



Apart from this, research in the field of social science attempts to discover different societal problems and recommending ways to solve those. Over the years, social institutions and phenomena have changed greatly. They are succumbed to experiencing different social changes. Social research helps every society dynamically to cope with the changing situation.



The writer prioritizes the importance of social research in this write-up. Social research is the scientific study of social world. It refers to the study of individuals and societies. It not only helps people to understand social facts and phenomena but also enablesthem to analyze social behavior systematically.



Social research reveals cause and effect relation among different social phenomena. The welfare of society and its surrounding living beings are the key concentration of social research.The outcome of social research is the systematic knowledge about human nature and their evolution through the ages.



Social research helps to develop knowledge especially in the field of social studies andplays an important role in bringing social coherence and unity in society.It is highly required to achieve the growth of society on right track. Social and cultural changes which are noticed in the society are the outcomes of social research.



It works to reevaluate the already accepted theories to ease the lives of humanity in the society. Social planning and prediction is being guided by the outcomes of social research. So, social research is pivotal to produce innovative and updated knowledge to enhance social life.



Every research whether it is from science or social science background follows a scientific approach. To study on society and its different phenomena, qualitative, quantitative and mixed method research approaches are used by the social researchers. Qualitative approach is based on the ground of direct experiences of human beings.



It is the in-depth understanding of social phenomena within their natural setting. Data are obtained by the researchers from first hand observation, interviews, questionnaires, focus groups, participant observation and recordings. The results of this method are considered more focused rather than generalizing the entire population.



In quantitative study data are collected through closed type questionnaires. Survey, polls and questionnaires are used in this approach. It is used to quantify attitudes, opinions, behaviors and other defined variables. In survey and interviews numeric data are used and results are generalized from a large number of population. Survey research, correlation research, causal comparative research and experimental research are the four distinct quantitative research methods.



This research is carried out with the representative of target population. Numeric data are presented in graphs, chart and bar. On top of that, in the recent years mixed methods research in social science field have been so popular.



This type of study includes both qualitative and quantitative approach in the single study. Many researchers claim that the mixed method research is more valid than that of separately conducted qualitative and quantitative study.



It is no denial that social research has developed a strong background in the global research arena. But can we deny the debate that researches in science and technology are being more prioritized than those of social science? A huge amount of research funds are allocated to conduct research on science and technology.



But the fund allocation in social research is not significant in many countries in the world.

It is true that in social science research in many cases we hear that research ethics is greatly violated. Many have no headache how far their research findings contribute to the nation and the country? It is obvious that over the years the number of social researchers has increased significantly but the number of impactful research in the field of social science is still insignificant.



It gets more worrying when we see that many researchers devoid of research ethics manipulate research materials, equipment, or processes, change or omit data or results to establish their own thoughts.



Certainly, these manipulated studies hardly create any impact to enhance society and human life. In fact, they are completely inappropriate to establish a knowledge-based economy.



Different sources claim that compared to other Asian countries the research contribution of the country in the international journals with impact factor is still insufficient. The country still falls behind the other South Asian countries such as India and Pakistan in terms of research contribution.



Again we see that our universities are showing poor performance in the World University Ranking. The report of the World University Ranking-2022 revealed that no university in Bangladesh including public and private universities has found any place at the top level of World University Ranking.



It is noticed that many university teachers in our country are doing researches to fulfill their promotion criteria. When they are fully engrossed with personal incentives, they hardly concentrate on producing quality research.



Undeniably, such scenario in the academic arena is really worrying. It stands as a great challenge on the way to produce impactful researches.



Obviously, there is no other alternative to produce an impactful social research without ensuring research ethics strictly. But the more the researchers concentrate on personal incentives disregarding the outcomes of research for the betterment of society the more they will be away from producing impactful social research resulting in disputed result findings.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS

















