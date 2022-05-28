Irregularities in railway sector



Gargi Das Chomok



This attitude is hindering the growth of the Railway, as recently the Ministry of Railways revealed that the railway had incurred a loss of over Tk. 8,000 crores in the previous five years. Corruption in the operation of passenger trains is blamed to be one of the main culprits of such loss.



As a step towards digitization, railway tickets are sold on both online and offline platforms. However, as Bangladesh Railway lacks the capacity to sell online tickets and has to rely on private companies, it has recently signed a five-year contract with a joint venture by Shohoz, Synesis and Vincen on Feb 15 to run the railway ticketing system replacing former company CNS.



Although the new company has been tasked with modernizing the railway and providing better service to the passengers, in practice it has further increased people's sufferings.



The common complaints with the new system are that the railway server frequently fails to provide seamless access, as it is unable to handle the load of thousands of users at a time.



In the initial stage of its operation, people could not even access the server to register their account. However, as of now the registration complications have been fixed by the company. But the other issues are yet to be solved.



At present, purchasing a ticket through online has become a daunting task. Although the rules provide that 50% train tickets are to be sold online where the rest shall be available for sale in counters, in reality, most of the online tickets disappear within a minute after the online sale begins at 8 in the morning.



It is suspected that these tickets are sold in black market as well as by some corrupt railway officers. Since only a few fortunate people are able to secure tickets, many people choose to obtain ticket through black marketat a hefty price or travel without ticket.



The new rule in consonance with Section 70(A) of the proposed Railway (Amendment) Act, 2021provides that only the person whose name the ticket is issued with shall travel with the purchased ticket. Again, each person has a purchasing limit, which entitles him to purchase tickets only twice in a seven-day period.



This rule is irrational because a person may have to travel multiple times in a week. As a result, once his purchase limit has been reached, he must purchase a ticket under a different name.



Moreover, purchase of ticket and displaying the PDF is not adequate for travelling. As per new rules, counter copy of the ticket has to be obtained by submitting the PNR number as contained in PDF. Thus, the question arises as to the efficiency of online purchase if eventually one has to queue at a counter to obtain his desired ticket.



Another issue with the new system is that in many cases even after successful payment through online transactions, people don't receive tickets. In these cases, to receive a reimbursement of their money, they have to wait for 7 days after filling a complaint to the respective online banking and railway authority.





In addition, the new system does not offer an automatic seat selection option. As a result, passengers must check all the coaches for a vacant seat. While in the meantime, the vacant seats also get filled by other customers.



The current system also doesn't provide any option for altering the basic details entered upon during registration. Thus, if anyone mistakenly submits any wrong information during registering an account, there is no way for correction.



The hue and cry for tickets does not end here. Every day, people face similar or even worse scenarios in the counters. In particular, during festive time such as Eid, people stand hours in queue.



Yet, only a few lucky ones manage to get tickets and other travel without ticket or on roof of the train at a concessional fee. Thus, all the coaches become overcrowded, with people crammed into every available space.



Trains are designed to be more comfortable, affordable, and secure mode of transportation.



For a pleasant train journey, the irregularities shall be eliminated by taking appropriate efforts in consultation with the Ministry of Railways.



For this purpose, transparency shall be ensured in both online and offline. A user-friendly app that displays live train movements should be developed. Both counters and online shall display the number of available tickets.



In case of an unsuccessful transaction, an immediate refund should be given. For travel purposes, a PDF version of the ticket should suffice. A ticket cancellation option shall be accessible online. During busy hours, new coaches shall be added.



Under Section 64 of the Railway Act1890, one compartment shall be reserved exclusively for females. If, even with a ticket, no accommodation can be offered, an immediate refund shall be adjusted. There shall be no standing tickets.



Railway police and security staff must act more cautiously in identifying those involved in stone pelting. Penalty provisions of the Act shall be enforced to diminish black market and maintain discipline.



Railway is one of the most valuable assets of our country. After the introduction of Railway in Indian Subcontinent, countries particularly India have significantly developed their railway sector to ensure safe and enjoyable travel. In our country the railway industry is critical in guaranteeing safe and comfortable transport for people of all classes.



Gargi Das Chomok is a final year student of the Department of Law, University of Rajshahi









