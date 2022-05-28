

Buckle up to keep Monkeypox at bay



However, the primary question that arises is how deadly is this Monkeypox virus?



According to most health experts, the current Monkeypox outbreak in the USA and Europe has so far resulted in mild symptoms. But the virus can cause serious health problems, particularly for immune-compromised people, as well as those with certain skin conditions, like eczema. The symptoms often include a fever and rash - but the infection is usually mild.



Understandably, the long-term impacts for a certain group of people are dangerous. Moreover, people already vaccinated with a smallpox vaccine years ago, as part of a global bid to eradicate the disease are supposed to have developed some degree of immunity. But a group of experts have opined that the older treatment has more side-effects, thus not suitable for fighting Monkeypox of today.



The point, however, with the Monkeypox still evolving, experts have not immediately raised concerns about widespread international outbreaks. Historically, the virus has mostly been transmitted from animals to people, and through person-to-person transmission based on close or intimate contact.



Given the basic differences between Covid-19 and Monkeypox, and how the two separate viruses spread - the latter primarily through direct contact rather than respiratory droplets - suggests it is less likely to cause a pandemic as overwhelming as Covid-19.



However, an advanced warning is that there is no room for complacence, and the C-19 pandemic has taught us a bitter lesson for sure. Moreover, there is no authority to ensure that the Monkeypox virus will not mutate with newer and deadly variants in the coming days.



Now in order to deter its entry to Bangladesh, government authorities concerned must adopt a series of preventive measures. It is important to install health screening tests for incoming passengers in our international air ports, and isolate passengers resembling Monkeypox symptoms. All international flights arriving from international destinations must be regularly disinfected.



Lest we forget, Monkeypox is usually associated with passengers travelling to Central or West Africa, but in some of the recent cases which have been detected outside the African continent have had no travel link.



As far as clear understanding of the virus is concerned, need of the minute is to launch a countrywide media campaign to create mass awareness.



