

Being different more important than being better

Being different helps you to understand yourself as a person and when you are different you are often the first unique individual. People who choose to be better only to fit in rather than being themselves are those people who live to seek compliments and attentions. When it comes to people who are different can build their own legacy and don't have to worry about competing "who is better than who?" I just want people to know that applause from society can be patronizing but don't let it get to you. People who are different just live their life without taking any judgements and often feel content amongst themselves because they believe they are worth themselves. Yes there are a lot of things I am insecured about, but I am not going to alter myself as a person to fit someone else's standards. I am who I am and I am proud of it.