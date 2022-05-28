

Ice facials reduce puffy eyes and acne

* Ease pain by temporarily reducing nerve activity

* Lessen swelling by reducing blood flow

* Speed up functional recovery by promoting soft tissue healing

Proponents of ice facials, or "skin icing," suggest that it can be used to:

* Eliminate puffiness, especially around the eyes

* Reduce oiliness

* Ease acne

* Soothe sunburn

* Reduce swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites

* Reduce signs of aging, such as wrinkles

* Boost the skin's healthy glow

How to apply ice to your face

Advocates of ice facials suggest rolling four or five ice cubes in a soft cotton cloth. They then recommend using the covered ice cubes to gently massage your face with circular motions for a minute or two.

The circular massage can be performed a few times every day on your:

* Jawline

* Chin

* Lips

* Nose

* Cheeks

* Forehead

Benefits of ice facials

Ice for puffy eyes

Ice Facials can reduce bags under your eyes by applying a cold compress to the area with mild pressure for a few minutes.

Ice for acne

It can slow down inflammation and minimize skin pores to reduce excessive oil production.

If using ice facials to address acne, change your ice and wrapping often to avoid spreading bacteria from one part of your face to another.

Tips for facial icing

Before giving ice facials a try, discuss it with your doctor or dermatologist. They may have some concerns or suggestions for your skin condition, medications you may be taking, and current health status.

If you get the green light from your healthcare provider, here are some recommended tips to follow:

Use a dedicated ice tray for the cubes you'll be using for your face. Clean it after each use.

* Always wash your face before icing.

* Keep a clean washcloth or tissue handy to wipe excess liquid that might drip from your face.

* Use a cloth or some other barrier between the ice and your skin. This will protect your hands and face.

* Avoid holding the ice on your skin for too long. Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can result in ice burn.





