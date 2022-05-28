

‘CBM Global Disability Inclusion’ launched in Bangladesh

"The government of Bangladesh and development organisations are working for the overall development of the persons with disability. But we sometimes see a lack of coordination among them. I expect you will have greater coordination among you in implementing your programmes," he said.

The state minister was speaking at the launching of CBM Global Disability Inclusion in Bangladesh at Banani Club on Thursday afternoon as the chief guest.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) KM Tariqul Islam, Convenor of CSO Alliance Rasheda K Choudhury, Founder Trustee of Impact Foundation Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, and INGO Forum representative Hasin Jahan spoke at the event as the special guests. Country Director of CBM Global Disability Inclusion in Bangladesh Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara presided over the event.

The state minister urged the development organisations to ensure that their programmes complement the programmes taken by the government and other similar organisations. "We have to work together. We don't have any alternative to working together for development."

Government officials from relevant departments, representatives from development organisations and donor agencies, and other actors in the disability sector participated in the event.

Amid suggestions made by a few speakers, NGOAB Director General Tariqul Islam said the registration process for development agencies would be simplified and steps would be taken to remove other obstacles they are facing.

CBM Country Director Mushfiqul Wara announced that the German-based development organisation will expand its activities in Bangladesh in the coming days.

Monsur Ahmed of Impact Foundation reiterated the demand for shifting the affairs of education for persons with disabilities from NGO Affairs Bureau to the Ministry of Education. "We've long been demanding it, but no steps have been taken yet in this regard."

Rasheda K Chowdhury laid emphasis on removing the obstacles to development organisations in bringing foreign funds in the country.

She said, "If an organisation doesn't have any link to militancy and money laundering, it should be allowed to bring foreign funds without any obstacles. It will contribute to solving the foreign exchange crisis Bangladesh is now facing."

Advocacy and Communication Manager at CBM Asim Dio informed the audience that CBM operates globally with country offices in 11 countries including in Bangladesh.



















