Safe workplace for women during period a must



Umme Sharmin Kabir Founder and Chairman Wreetu Health and Well-being Foundation

In my over 6 years experience of working with menstrual hygiene in Bangladesh, I have found lots of cases where the women literally need to be at home, lying on bed to survive from one or more of the above. John Guillebaud, Professor of Reproductive Health at the University of College London said that period pain can be as "bad as having a heart attack."

Period experience also varies from woman to woman having lots of variables in account. Some have this severe experience from dysmenorrhea, some lead a regular life. But, wherever the case is hardly shared or discussed, even in need.

We know, our families, schools and workplaces are hardly welcoming to period discussion. Period is a biological function. Unfortunately, this discussion is underrated, and never gets justice within any of the contexts.

I have been lucky to be invited by some universities and corporate offices to have a discussion with period in their workplace setting. A part of my advocacy involves having a discussion with the company's authority to ensure a period friendly workplace.

I am worried about building an empathetic workplace for menstruators, flexible working hours are practiced and stigma is overcome first. I have seen the lack of knowledge and awareness on menstrual hygiene have kept this as a taboo. In one of my interactive discussions with one of the top private universities in Bangladesh, almost all the female participants acknowledged that they use toilet tissue on top of the napkin to absorb the menstrual blood because tissues are freely available there. They are not aware about the health risk of using tissue in their period. Same knowledge gap is seen in the workplaces, too. The male colleagues, even the female, are not comfortable to talk about Period because they are not aware about the biological function of periods. So, there needs to be a friendly discussion first to ease the period of shyness.

There needs to be a table of discussions whether Period Leave will turn into an ultimate betterment for all, especially the menstruators.

Safe workplace for women during period a must

Remember, we cannot account leave for Period related uncomfortability in their 'Sick Leave' because period is not about being sick. It is a very natural biological function. What should we do then? The answers will be coming out once we can ensure a friendly period environment in the workplace. The rest will be easier naturally.

Workplace Flexibility: Labor force, female (% of total labor force) in Bangladesh was reported at 30.4 per cent in 2021, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources.









Hundreds of millions of women suffer from heavy bleeding, severe cramping and fatigue; or even nausea, vomiting and diarrhea during their menstruation that is termed as Dysmenorrhea. 91% of women in reproductive age suffer from dysmenorrhea, quoted by one comprehensive review of studies. 59.8% of women in Bangladesh suffer from dysmenorrhea found by a research conducted by Acta Biomedica titled ' Dysmenorrhea in adolescents and young adults: a review in different Country'In my over 6 years experience of working with menstrual hygiene in Bangladesh, I have found lots of cases where the women literally need to be at home, lying on bed to survive from one or more of the above. John Guillebaud, Professor of Reproductive Health at the University of College London said that period pain can be as "bad as having a heart attack."Period experience also varies from woman to woman having lots of variables in account. Some have this severe experience from dysmenorrhea, some lead a regular life. But, wherever the case is hardly shared or discussed, even in need.We know, our families, schools and workplaces are hardly welcoming to period discussion. Period is a biological function. Unfortunately, this discussion is underrated, and never gets justice within any of the contexts.I have been lucky to be invited by some universities and corporate offices to have a discussion with period in their workplace setting. A part of my advocacy involves having a discussion with the company's authority to ensure a period friendly workplace.I am worried about building an empathetic workplace for menstruators, flexible working hours are practiced and stigma is overcome first. I have seen the lack of knowledge and awareness on menstrual hygiene have kept this as a taboo. In one of my interactive discussions with one of the top private universities in Bangladesh, almost all the female participants acknowledged that they use toilet tissue on top of the napkin to absorb the menstrual blood because tissues are freely available there. They are not aware about the health risk of using tissue in their period. Same knowledge gap is seen in the workplaces, too. The male colleagues, even the female, are not comfortable to talk about Period because they are not aware about the biological function of periods. So, there needs to be a friendly discussion first to ease the period of shyness.There needs to be a table of discussions whether Period Leave will turn into an ultimate betterment for all, especially the menstruators.Though I have some fear against the Period Leave, at the same time, I want every menstruator to get flexibility in the workplace during their period. To ensure this, we have no other option than breaking the period stigma in workplaces and taking care of the infrastructures. As I have mentioned earlier, we can follow those steps to make menstruators comfortable with their needs- be it a leave, be it for taking a rest for a few minutes and such.Remember, we cannot account leave for Period related uncomfortability in their 'Sick Leave' because period is not about being sick. It is a very natural biological function. What should we do then? The answers will be coming out once we can ensure a friendly period environment in the workplace. The rest will be easier naturally.Workplace Flexibility: Labor force, female (% of total labor force) in Bangladesh was reported at 30.4 per cent in 2021, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, compiled from officially recognized sources.