

Farzana Nahid: A beacon for new generation

Dr. Farzana Nahid has been working as an Assistant Professor at the Marketing and International Business Department of North South University for the last four and half years. Furthermore, she has worked as the Founder Director of North South University Startups Next (NSUSN,) the University's Startup incubation platform designed to shape and support early-stage startup founders, for two consecutive years. Dr. Farzana has a firm belief in the plethora of talent available in Bangladesh, and feels that it is just about identifying and grooming the right individuals, with the proper guidelines, to nurture them into the leaders of tomorrow. In accordance, she has been working with the young and eager learners of Bangladesh to convey the right idea of startup establishment. On top of all that, she regularlycounselsan abundance of a variety of students, across both undergraduate and graduate programs, with respect to bothprofessional and personal agendas.

Moving forward, Dr. Nahid has been working as the module designer and trainer of Catalo Women Entrepreneurs Certification Program, a concern of City Bank. Moreover, as the driving force of the women entrepreneurs, Dr. Nahid has earned significant success in the World Bank-funded project, WEConnect International Program for Bangladesh. Besides, she also trains the engineers the business development strategies under a government project ITEEE. In accordance with the professor's acute guidance and unparalleled approaches, numerous local women-entrepreneurs have been able to come under the limelight with their respective business models. It isn't a matter of creation out of the darkness, but fine-tuning antiquated engines into turbo-boosted ones.

Before embarking on the journey of her teaching career, Dr. Nahid had pursued her PhD in Business History from University of Malaya, Malaysia, after which she had gone on to work at the marketing departments of Robi Axiata Limited and Sparkle International for a total of eight years. Parallel to her work in teaching, Dr. Nahid has affiliated herself with several research activities, with her primary field of interest laying in "The Family Business and Entrepreneurship of Bangladesh".

In addition to her glistering academic career, Dr. Nahid is a veteran in the media industry, with quite the promising tie. Whilst pursing her education, she joined, in 2004, one of the leading news channels of the nation - NTV - as a news presenter and still holds her position as a senior news presenter in the NTV family. Her astounding delivery and demeanor on the stage knows no bounds as she resonates the calamity and composure of a seasoned presenter. Her immaculate choice of words and suave in communication have laid the stepping stones in her pursuit of standing out as one of the finest presenters the country has ever laid witness to.

Dr.Nahid has successfully published her work in highly reputed publication platforms, such as articles in The Journal of Business History,The Journal of South Asian Development,International Journal of Technology and Human Interaction, book chapters in Routledge, Sage and Emerald published booksand many other internationally recognized publications, where she has discussed the vast and unearthed potential of Business in Bangladesh. To add oil to the fire, her research papers, regarding businesses of Bangladesh, have been presented in several international conferences. Dr. Nahid's publication on "Family Firms in Bangladesh: Entrepreneurship and state intervention," has been awarded as the best paper in an international conference in 2014.Prior to that, in 2013, Dr. Nahid presented her research on "Family Firms in Bangladesh", in University of Malaya Research Conference (UMRC,) and was visibly, largely applauded.

In recent time, Dr.Nahid has been invited to the internationally acclaimed conferences of The British Academy of Management, American Marketing Association and York Management School, where she stole the show with her presentation on her research on "the sustainable growth and potential of business in Bangladesh."

Delicately, fluently, and passionately, Dr. Nahid dedicates herself to fostering the intellects amongst her protégés, the youth of the generation, with the dream of presenting the locals on the global stage. Furthermore, her vision drives her towards the mission of building a self-reliant and well-organized nation by using innovative energy.

She believes, prior to any professional development, individual, psychological development is of paramount importance. To quote, she says that "people with advanced, transparent mindsets can build a true, modern generation." Dr.Nahid strongly believes that a synchronized blend between the youth and women entrepreneurs of today can take our thriving nation leaps and bounds ahead in the near future.

Everyone is a dreamer, but not everyone can be an achiever. However, if someone truly desires to turn their story around, they can make it happen.Dr.Farzana Nahid is an epitome of the sort of success, a catalyst in the realms of prosperity, a figurehead for generations to pay heed to.

















It is only a handful of people that have had the fortune to establish a bona fide relationship between work and life, treating each with equal importance, on the road to success. Dr. Farzana Nahid is one of the very few of this rare breed. An educator by profession, Dr. Farzana Nahid has combined the elements of time management, devotion, and concentration to perfection, as she outpaces time in her race to succeed in her endeavors.Dr. Farzana Nahid has been working as an Assistant Professor at the Marketing and International Business Department of North South University for the last four and half years. Furthermore, she has worked as the Founder Director of North South University Startups Next (NSUSN,) the University's Startup incubation platform designed to shape and support early-stage startup founders, for two consecutive years. Dr. Farzana has a firm belief in the plethora of talent available in Bangladesh, and feels that it is just about identifying and grooming the right individuals, with the proper guidelines, to nurture them into the leaders of tomorrow. In accordance, she has been working with the young and eager learners of Bangladesh to convey the right idea of startup establishment. On top of all that, she regularlycounselsan abundance of a variety of students, across both undergraduate and graduate programs, with respect to bothprofessional and personal agendas.Moving forward, Dr. Nahid has been working as the module designer and trainer of Catalo Women Entrepreneurs Certification Program, a concern of City Bank. Moreover, as the driving force of the women entrepreneurs, Dr. Nahid has earned significant success in the World Bank-funded project, WEConnect International Program for Bangladesh. Besides, she also trains the engineers the business development strategies under a government project ITEEE. In accordance with the professor's acute guidance and unparalleled approaches, numerous local women-entrepreneurs have been able to come under the limelight with their respective business models. It isn't a matter of creation out of the darkness, but fine-tuning antiquated engines into turbo-boosted ones.Before embarking on the journey of her teaching career, Dr. Nahid had pursued her PhD in Business History from University of Malaya, Malaysia, after which she had gone on to work at the marketing departments of Robi Axiata Limited and Sparkle International for a total of eight years. Parallel to her work in teaching, Dr. Nahid has affiliated herself with several research activities, with her primary field of interest laying in "The Family Business and Entrepreneurship of Bangladesh".In addition to her glistering academic career, Dr. Nahid is a veteran in the media industry, with quite the promising tie. Whilst pursing her education, she joined, in 2004, one of the leading news channels of the nation - NTV - as a news presenter and still holds her position as a senior news presenter in the NTV family. Her astounding delivery and demeanor on the stage knows no bounds as she resonates the calamity and composure of a seasoned presenter. Her immaculate choice of words and suave in communication have laid the stepping stones in her pursuit of standing out as one of the finest presenters the country has ever laid witness to.Dr.Nahid has successfully published her work in highly reputed publication platforms, such as articles in The Journal of Business History,The Journal of South Asian Development,International Journal of Technology and Human Interaction, book chapters in Routledge, Sage and Emerald published booksand many other internationally recognized publications, where she has discussed the vast and unearthed potential of Business in Bangladesh. To add oil to the fire, her research papers, regarding businesses of Bangladesh, have been presented in several international conferences. Dr. Nahid's publication on "Family Firms in Bangladesh: Entrepreneurship and state intervention," has been awarded as the best paper in an international conference in 2014.Prior to that, in 2013, Dr. Nahid presented her research on "Family Firms in Bangladesh", in University of Malaya Research Conference (UMRC,) and was visibly, largely applauded.In recent time, Dr.Nahid has been invited to the internationally acclaimed conferences of The British Academy of Management, American Marketing Association and York Management School, where she stole the show with her presentation on her research on "the sustainable growth and potential of business in Bangladesh."Delicately, fluently, and passionately, Dr. Nahid dedicates herself to fostering the intellects amongst her protégés, the youth of the generation, with the dream of presenting the locals on the global stage. Furthermore, her vision drives her towards the mission of building a self-reliant and well-organized nation by using innovative energy.She believes, prior to any professional development, individual, psychological development is of paramount importance. To quote, she says that "people with advanced, transparent mindsets can build a true, modern generation." Dr.Nahid strongly believes that a synchronized blend between the youth and women entrepreneurs of today can take our thriving nation leaps and bounds ahead in the near future.Everyone is a dreamer, but not everyone can be an achiever. However, if someone truly desires to turn their story around, they can make it happen.Dr.Farzana Nahid is an epitome of the sort of success, a catalyst in the realms of prosperity, a figurehead for generations to pay heed to.