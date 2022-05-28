Coordinated efforts needed for socio-economic dev of disabled: Khasru

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has urged the non-government development organizations to have greater coordination with relevant government agencies in implementing their programmes for socio-economic development of the persons with disabilities.

"The government of Bangladesh and development organisations are working for the overall development of the persons with disability. But we sometimes see a lack of coordination among them. I expect you will have greater coordination among you in implementing your programmes," he said.

The state minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of international development organization "CBM Global Disability Inclusion" in Bangladesh at Banani Club on Thursday afternoon as the chief guest.

Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) KM Tariqul Islam, Convenor of CSO Alliance Rasheda K Choudhury, Founder Trustee of Impact Foundation Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, and INGO Forum representative Hasin Jahan spoke at the event as the special guests. Country Director of CBM Global Disability Inclusion in Bangladesh Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara presided over the event.

The state minister urged the development organisations to ensure that their programmes complement the programmes taken by the government and other similar organisations.

"We have to work together. We don't have any alternative to working together for development," he said.

Government officials from relevant departments, representatives from development organisations and donor agencies, and other actors in the disability sector participated in the event. -BSS