Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Coordinated efforts needed for socio-economic dev of disabled: Khasru

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has urged the non-government development organizations to have greater coordination with relevant government agencies in implementing their programmes for socio-economic development of the persons with disabilities.
"The government of Bangladesh and development organisations are working for the overall development of the persons with disability. But we sometimes see a lack of coordination among them. I expect you will have greater coordination among you in implementing your programmes," he said.
The state minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of international development organization "CBM Global Disability Inclusion" in Bangladesh at Banani Club on Thursday afternoon as the chief guest.
Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) KM Tariqul Islam, Convenor of CSO Alliance Rasheda K Choudhury, Founder Trustee of Impact Foundation Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, and INGO Forum representative Hasin Jahan spoke at the event as the special guests. Country Director of CBM Global Disability Inclusion in Bangladesh Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara presided over the event.
The state minister urged the development organisations to ensure that their programmes complement the programmes taken by the government and other similar organisations.
"We have to work together. We don't have any alternative to working together for development," he said.
Government officials from relevant departments, representatives from development organisations and donor agencies, and other actors in the disability sector participated in the event.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coordinated efforts needed for socio-economic dev of disabled: Khasru
Heat wave sweeping over parts of country
17,852 more doses of C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 395cr in Cox’s Bazar
After Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj wins GI certificate of Fazli mango
Confucius Institute holds training at NSU
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
‘Journos' role in Liberation War will always be remembered’


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft