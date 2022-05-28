Heat wave sweeping over parts of country

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Chuadanga, Khulna, Patuakhali and Bagerhat and it may abate from some places, said a Met office release on Friday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisons and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the forecast report for next 24 hours commencing from 9am on Friday.

Country's highest rainfall for last 24 hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 54 millimeters (mm) at Rangamati followed by 53 millimeters (mm) at Khulna and 23 millimeters (mm) at Rajshahi. The rainfall activity may increase for the next 72 hours, the weather report added. -BSS

















