Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Heat wave sweeping over parts of country

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Chuadanga, Khulna, Patuakhali and Bagerhat and it may abate from some places, said a Met office release on Friday.
Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisons and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the forecast report for next 24 hours commencing from 9am on Friday.
Country's highest rainfall for last 24 hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 54 millimeters (mm) at Rangamati followed by 53 millimeters (mm) at Khulna and 23 millimeters (mm) at Rajshahi. The rainfall activity may increase for the next 72 hours, the weather report added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coordinated efforts needed for socio-economic dev of disabled: Khasru
Heat wave sweeping over parts of country
17,852 more doses of C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 395cr in Cox’s Bazar
After Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj wins GI certificate of Fazli mango
Confucius Institute holds training at NSU
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
‘Journos' role in Liberation War will always be remembered’


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft