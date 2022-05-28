Video
17,852 more doses of C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

RANGPUR, May 27: More 17,852 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Thursday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 80 lakh 45 thousand and 921 doses in Rangpur division. Health officials said, among the 17,852 doses of the jabs inoculated on Thursday, 461 were administered as the first doses, 3,214 as the second doses and 14,177 as the booster doses.
"Till Thursday, a total of 1,35,32,530 people got the first doses of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,28,49,594 got the second doses and 16,63,797 got the booster doses," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam said.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infected patients remained steady at 64,143 in the division as no fresh positive cases were diagnosed after testing new 75 samples on Thursday. The number of healed Covid-19 patients remained steady at 62,785 in the division where no new patients recovered during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday.
"Besides, the number of casualties remained steady at 1,284 in the division as no new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours," Dr. Islam added.        -BSS


