BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 395cr in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondent

A Border Guard Bangladesh battalion in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan destroyed the methamphetamine-based drugs around 11:30am in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila on Friday. photo: observer

Cox's Bazar, May,27: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday destroyed  drugs worth Tk 395.76 crore seized over the past one year in Cox's Bazar.
A BGB battalion in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan destroyed the methamphetamine-based drugs around 11:30am in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila on Friday.
"At least 24 types of illegal drugs enter Bangladesh from across the border, mostly from Myanmar. We will have to look after this place. We must be tough to save the youth from falling prey to drugs," Khan said.
The destroyed drugs include 90,80,477 pieces of Yaba, 23.752 kg crystal meth ice, 6,767 cans of beer, 1,339 bottles of alcohol, 154 bottles of Phensedyl, 206 liters of local alcohol, 17 kg cannabis, 48,019 different types of tablets, 10,984 packets of cigarettes and several bottles of ammonium sulfur, said a BGB media release.
Besides, 1979 arrested drug peddlers and drugs worth Tk 510.90 crore were handed over to police.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present as chief guest on the occasion.
A documentary on the BGB's drive against drugs was screened at the programme and BGB Cox's Bazar Regional Commander Brigadier General Nazam-us-Sakib, AFWC, PSC delivered the welcome note. Government officials, reporters, BGB officials and members were also present at the event.


