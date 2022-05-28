Video
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:08 AM
City News

After Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj wins GI certificate of Fazli mango

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Chapainawabganj has won the Geographical Indication certificate of Fazli mango months after Rajshahi secured the GI credential of the popular variety.
After hearing both sides on Tuesday, the Department of Patent, Design and Trademarks, or DPDT under the industries ministry, ruled that both the districts can share the Fazli mango GI tag.
In March 2017, the Rajshahi Fruit Research Centre applied for GI recognition of Fazli mango. Then in October 2021, it was recognised as the GI product of Rajshahi.
Later, Chapainawabganj filed its claim.
Zanendra Nath Sarker, the registrar of the appellate authority of the DPDT, told bdnews24.com: "Earlier GI tags were given in Rajshahi. Now the gazette will be amended and published."
However, if anyone is aggrieved, there is also an option to appeal within two months, the official said.
Alim Uddin, principal scientific officer at the Rajshahi Fruit Research Centre, took part in the hearing on behalf of Rajshahi.
"Upon receiving the full verdict on Sunday, we'll review it and take the next step. We've two months," he said.
Claiming Rajshahi's sole proprietorship over Fazli, Alim said, "We've presented the relevant data, including the picture of Fazli Mango on the terracotta of the 500-year-old historic Bagha Mosque in Rajshahi's Bagha Upazila. We also got the recognition exclusively."
Munjer Alam, secretary to the Chapainawabganj Agriculture Association, participated in the hearing. "We have highlighted the source, heritage, production and marketing in the hearing to argue that Fazli mango belongs to Chapainawabganj," he said.
Munjer said they will issue a formal statement after discussions with others in the district.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a particular geographic origin, possess, qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.
The GI indication of goods acts as the "claim to fame" for a state.
Bangladesh made the GI law - the Geographical Indicative Products (Registration and Protection) Act - in 2013. A GI policy was made in line with the law after another two years.     -bdnews24.com



