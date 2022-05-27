Demand for increasing tax-free income limit to Tk 3.5 lakh  

With the declining purchasing power of the people amid rising current commodity prices, the country's limited income people are in trouble. In view of this, economic analysts, including the FBCCI, have demanded that the annual tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers be increased from the existing Tk 3 lakh to at least

Tk 3.5 lakh.

But there is no possibility to increase the tax-free income limit of individual taxpayers in the upcoming budget. In other words, the tax-free income limit for this category may remain the same as before at Tk 3 lakh.

Sources said that in the recent meeting held with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, no proposal was made by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regarding individual concessions.

According to the NBR, if a discount of up to Tk 3.5 lakh is given, there will be a lot of loss in terms of income tax collection. Marginal taxpayers will not benefit much if less than this is given. That is why the NBR is in favour of keeping the proposal of income tax exemption for individual taxpayers unchanged as before.

Incidentally, the country's economy collapsed after the corona pandemic began in March 2020. Adverse effects on trade and commerce. This reduces the purchasing

power of the people of the country.

At that time, considering the condition of the common man, in the budget of the fiscal year 2020-21, huge discounts were given on the income of individual taxpayers. Excluding house rent, medical and travel allowances in that financial year, the tax-free income limit for individuals was fixed at Tk 3 lakh per annum instead of Tk 2.5 lakh. Since then it has been kept unchanged.

Although the economy is currently recovering from the effects of the Coronavirus, the recent war between Russia and Ukraine has pushed up prices in the international market. This has an impact on the internal economy of Bangladesh. The cost of living of the people also goes up due to the abnormal rise in the prices of other commodities including daily necessities. In view of the present reality, there is a strong demand for more concessions in the next budget.

According to economists, the tax-free income limit should be further increased. But it is also true that many people in Bangladesh can afford to pay taxes. Most of them are still not in the tax net. Everyone who qualifies must be brought under the tax.

Incidentally, now the number of registered or TIN holders is about 60 lakh but only 25 lakh submit income tax returns. Of these, there are at least three lakh returns whose income is zero. The government does not get any tax from them. As a result, only 22 to 23 lakhs are giving regular returns.

There are no exact statistics on how many people in Bangladesh are able to pay taxes according to their income. The NBR has not yet conducted any survey in this regard.

However, income tax experts, including economists, think that three to four crore people can afford to pay taxes. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal thinks so too.

The Income Tax Act has made it mandatory for taxpayers of various classes and professions to submit their returns. Whether you have income or not, you have to submit an annual return. If not, there is a provision of fine in the conventional law.

Ahsan H Mansur Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) said that, "As the cost of living has increased, the tax-free income limit should be increased. But it is also true that many people in Bangladesh can afford to pay taxes. Most of them are still not in the tax net. Everyone who qualifies must be brought under the tax."

In neighbouring India, the current tax-exempt income limit for individual taxpayers has been maintained at Tk 3 lakh. In India, 4 per cent of the total population pays income tax. And Bangladesh pays only 1 percent tax, he added.

According to the Finance Ministry, the size of the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk 677,864 crore. Of this, the total revenue target has been set at Tk 4,33,000 crore, which was estimated at Tk 389,000 crore. As a result, the total revenue target in the next budget is increasing to Tk 44,000 crore.

The target is to collect Tk 117,946 crore in the income tax sector, Tk 42,456 crore in the Customs sector, Tk 2,04,075 crore in the VAT sector and Tk 5,523 crore in other sectors.











