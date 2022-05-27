Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

APBn to be deployed in CHT for security

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

Rangamati, May 26: Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that Armed Police Battalion (APBn) will work in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) to ensure security alongside preventing bloodshed and extortion.
"The APBn members will now work in abandoned camps of the Bangladesh Army and ensure security, stop bloodshed and extortion in the hills," he said this while laying foundation stone of three buildings for APBn here as the chief guest.
The minister said the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed under the leadership of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bringing permanent peace in the hilly region.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants the region to always be peaceful. Even if there were few problems with implementation of the agreement, we have discussed the matter with local leaders including Santu Larma and all problems will be resolved through negotiations," he added.
Kamal further said that the government will take strict action against terrorism and extortionists not only in the hilly areas but also entire Bangladesh.
He said that APBn is a part of the police and they were highly trained, adding, "Under their leadership, action will be taken against terrorists and extortionists as well as to stop killings and bloodshed in the mountain areas."
Kamal said that Chattogram Hill Tracts is a potential region, as cashew nuts got nationwide reputation, adding, "Some entrepreneurs started work to expand cashew nut cultivation in the hills. Hopefully we will be successful."
Among others, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sin, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food Ministry Dipankar Talukder, MP Kujendra Lal Tripura of Khagrachhari District, reserved seat MP Basanti Chakma, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, the Chattogram divisional commissioner, General Commanding Officer (GOC) of Chattogram, three Zilla Parishad chairmen, three district commissioners and other senior officials were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 2,000 crore refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
Demand for increasing tax-free income limit to Tk 3.5 lakh  
APBn to be deployed in CHT for security
DGHS orders closure of unregistered clinics in 72 hours
BB restricts export bills' encashment, sets rule for uniform $ exchanged rate
Hajj cost goes up by Tk 59,000
EC arranges CCTV surveillance for municipal polls
11 killed, dozens injured in road accidents  


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft