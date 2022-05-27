DGHS orders closure of unregistered clinics in 72 hours

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has ordered the closure of all unregistered clinics in the country within the next 72 hours. If the clinics are not closed within the time, legal action will be taken.

This information has been provided in the notification signed by Professor Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General (Administration) of the DGHS on Thursday.

Four instructions were given by the DGHS in the notification. They are-

Unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the country will have to be closed within the next 72 hours. These activities will continue against unregistered private hospitals, clinics and

diagnostic centres. These activities need to be coordinated with local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Institutions with registration failed to renew it will have to propose a renewal time. If they do not renew within the stipulated time, the activities of the organizations will be stopped.

Persons in private hospitals and clinics involved in providing anaesthesia and assisting doctors during operations, other than the registered doctors, strict measures will be taken against the institutions and persons concerned.

Institutions that have applied for new license, process of it must be accelerated. These organizations will not be able to operate before obtaining the license.











