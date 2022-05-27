BB restricts export bills' encashment, sets rule for uniform $ exchanged rate

Bangladesh Bank has set new rules for selling foreign currency in a uniform rate and also has restricted exporters from encashing bills in different banks.

The central bank's spokesperson Sirajul Islam told this after a bankers' summit with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor at its headquarters on Thursday.

The idea of a uniform exchange rate of the dollar will be set for all banks to ease volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The BB official said the decision was taken at the tripartite meeting among central bank, Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on the day.

ABB and BAFEDA will set the exchange rate everyday and take verbal consent from the Bangladesh Bank, he said.

The new system will come into effect from Sunday. Currently different banks have different exchange rates.

As per the restricted movement of export bill documents from now on the exporters can encash their foreign earnings with their dealer banks so that they cannot sell dollars at high prices to another bank.

When talking with the Daily Observer Abdus Salam Murshedy, President, Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said with this new rule banks will be benefited as during purchasing dollars from them for opening letters of credit they charge higher but when it comes to selling export dollars they will pay less.

"Currently we exporters can encash dollars in competitive prices and we sell to those banks who pay us better prices", he said.

Earlier the BB invited top leaders of the ABB and BAFEDA to take part at a discussion on latest forex situation at the joint meeting.

The meeting was chaired by BB Governor Fazle Kabir.

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, the central bank suspended implementation of a latest directive on quoting rates to the overseas exchange houses until further instructions are issued.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BB issued a fresh directive for quoting rates to the overseas exchange houses engaged in remitting money, aiming to rein in volatility on the forex market.

The authorized dealer (AD) banks have been asked not to quote higher than the BC (bills for collection) selling rate under any circumstance, according to the directive.

Market operators, however, fear that the inflow of remittances through official channels may fall significantly if the central bank revives the suspended order further.

They also say higher gap between formal banking-channel exchange rate of the US dollar against the Bangladesh Taka (BDT) and compared to that on kerb market will encourage illegal hundi activities further in the near future.

Currently, there is a gap of around Tk 7.50 after adding 2.50-per cent cash incentives for inward remittances between the exchange rate of cash dollar on the open market, known as kerb market, and the overseas exchange houses for remitters.

Meanwhile, the government has already raised the cash incentives on inward remittance to 2.5 per cent from 2.0 per cent, aiming to encourage the remitters for sending their money through official channels instead of the illegal 'hundi' system.

The EAB president said in open market such restriction should not be imposed as the garment sector, a major foreign exchange earning sector, is facing various troubles due to pandemic and war between Russia and Ukraine.

Md Abdul Mannan, Head of Credit in South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank said currently exporters can encash their earnings through different banks at interbank competitions as banks need dollars.

Another exporter said such move will benefit the banks and exporters will be losing earnings. This is not a right decision at this moment in the situation where export is becoming competitive and raw materials import cost are becoming higher.











