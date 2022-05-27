Video
EC arranges CCTV surveillance for municipal polls

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The Election Commission has decided to use CCTV surveillance at polling centres and booths at six municipal polls.
EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath announced the election regulator's decision on
Wednesday, saying that it would rent the CCTV cameras and install them at the centres.
The EC is also thinking of 'customising' electronic voting machines in the presence of technical representatives of the candidates.
Voting will be held in Gopalganj, Muksudpur, Beanibazar of Sylhet, Baghaichari of Rangamati, Meherpur and Jhenaidah municipalities using EVMs on Jun 15, on the same day as the Cumilla city polls.
The EC had earlier announced the decision to install CCTV cameras in all polling centres and booths in the Cumilla City Corporation elections. About 800 CCTV cameras will be used for Cumilla polls and close to 900 for the municipality polls, said Debnath, adding tenders have already been issued in this regard.
Thursday is the last day candidates can withdraw from the Cumilla city and municipality polls. The candidate list will be finalised afterwards.    -bdnews24.com


