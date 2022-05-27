11 killed, dozens injured in road accidents  

At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in separate road accidents in capital city Dhaka, Sirajganj and Bandarban on Thursday.

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in the capital on Thursday morning. A woman named Nargis, 25, was killed at Taltala in Khilgaon, a 40-year-old unidentified man at Hazaribagh Beribad area and a bus supervisor named Sirajul Islam, 45, in front of Kotwali National

Hospital.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Khilgaon and Hazaribagh areas on Thursday. One of the victims was identified as Nargis, 25.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp In-charge Inspector Md Bachchu Miah said on-duty doctors declared the woman dead after she was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital at 7:00am.

Three street children found the injured woman lying on a road near Khilgaon Taltola Market and brought her to the hospital. It was learnt that the woman was homeless.

Meanwhile, Hazaribagh Police Station SI Ranjit Ghosh said locals found a man injured in the Beribadh Bou Bazar area at 3:00am. The man succumbed to his injuries after police took him to the Dhaka Medical.

Sirajul Islam, a bus supervisor, was killed in a road accident in front of Kotwali National Hospital in the capital. The accident took place around 8:30am. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead at around 10:30am.

Victoria Transport bus driver Mohammad Wasim said their bus was standing on the road in front of the National Hospital in the morning. Then another bus of the same transport came from behind and hit Siraj. He fell on the road and was seriously injured. Later, Siraj was taken to the National Hospital next door. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College where he died.

Wasim added that Siraj hailed from Gauripur upazila of Mymensingh district. He lived with his family in the Gazipur Board Bazar area.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that five persons were killed in a collision between a stone-laden truck and a leguna in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila early Thursday. The accident occurred at about 2:00am at Ramarchar area under Salonga Thana on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway.

The dead were Mukul Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Majid of Natore, Monir Hossain, 34, son of Abul Basher, Makbul Hossain, 35, son of Jamir Uddin; Abdul Halim, 45, and Hyder Ali, 40. All of them were day-labourers. Six other passengers of the leguna were also injured in the accident.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC Lutfor Rahman said a Natore-bound leguna collided head-on with a stone-laden truck at the Ramarchar area, leaving three dead on the spot and eight injured. Of the injured, two died on way to a local hospital.

The day-labourers met the tragic end of their lives while returning home in Natore's Bagatipara and Gurudaspur from a paddy field, the OC added. Police seized both the vehicles from the scene.

Our Bandarban Correspondent added that three tourists were killed and seven others injured when a tourist vehicle carrying fell down in the roadside in Jiban Nagar area of Thanchi upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rajiv Mia, a resident of Manikganj district, Md Hamidul Islam, senior security guard of BUET and another could not be identified.

The accident occurred in the area when the vehicle coming from Dhaka reached Jiban area, its driver lost control over the vehicle and fell 2000 feet below on the roadside around 10.30am, leaving one dead on the spot and nine more injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thanchi Police Station Sudip Roy said.

The injured were taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. We are trying to recover the vehicle from the spot, the OC added.











