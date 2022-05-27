Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022
Home Front Page

Flood situation in Sylhet city improves but people's sufferings linger

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Vast swathes of Sylhet Sadar Upazila at 22 Tila road have been flooded and under water. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

SYLHET, May 26:  Due to the onrush of water from the hills and heavy rainfall, the Surma River overflowed and submerged about 60 per cent of the Sylhet city. However, the flood water has started receding since  Monday.
Despite the recession of flood waters from the city there is no end to the sufferings of the flood-hit people. Roads have been damaged, there is a scarcity of pure drinking water and cases of water-borne diseases have been reported.   
As many areas of the city were submerged, 23 shelters were opened by the Sylhet City Corporation. About three thousand people took shelter in them. Residents of the city left the shelters on Wednesday as the water receded. However, even after returning home, they are afraid of the rainy season ahead.
On a spot visit this correspondent on Thursday morning found Kishori
Mohan Govt Primary School in Mirabazar area of Sylhet city, once a crowded shelter for flood hit people, being cleaned by the staff of City Corporation. They were lining up the school benches for the reopening of the institution.
Shelter seekers began to return homes on Monday as the water receded from most parts of the city. The last person to leave the shelter was yesterday. Now the shelter is empty.
Meanwhile, the water has receded from Jatarpur, Taltala, Jamtala, Shahjalal Suburb, Terratan, and Sonapara areas this morning. However, after the water receded from the main roads and neighborhood areas, the condition of the roads remained damp and muddy. Even after the water receded, piles of rubbish can be seen accumulated in different areas. The stench from the rubbish is unbearable. Residents of these areas have been seen cleaning their houses and many are doing the cleaning with the help of hired hands.
Yasin Ahmed, a flood-hit resident, said, "It's difficult to walk on the road due to the pile of garbage on the road." There is no initiative to remove this mud and dirt.
Ataullah, a resident of the Shahjalal suburb, said, "Now we have fallen into another problem. Dirty water spoils our clothes while walking on the roads which have developed potholes. Empty water bottles, polythene bags, pipes, sacks and tree branches were seen floating on the side of the road.
However, Nur Azizur Rahman, Chief Engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, claimed that the cleaning work has already started. He said the roads were being cleaned with water sprinklers and bleaching powder. All submerged areas of the city will be covered.
Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, "The whole city will be cleaned soon. For this, the water has to go down completely. Water purification tablets are now being provided across the city."


