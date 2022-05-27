EC seeks new party reg by Aug 29

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the new political parties interested to participate in the upcoming 12th National Elections to register by August 29.

A public circular signed by EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker given the information on Thursday.

The circular stated that, "Political parties capable of fulfilling the conditions mentioned in the Political Parties Registration Rules, 2008 have been invited to apply for registration by the stipulated time."

The notice also mentioned the guidelines provided by EC given in the Registration Form-1.

The political parties have been asked to make the applications on their letterheads.

The application should be accompanied by party's constitution, election manifesto, party's rules, party's logo and photo of the flag, list of names of all members of the party's central executive committee or equivalent committee.

EC also asked to submit, bank account details of the party and the signatory name of that account including latest status, details fund sources, power of attorney issued in favor of the person concerned to apply for party's registration.













