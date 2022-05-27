BD purchases LNG, fertilizer at lower rates as prices fall in global market

Bangladesh has purchased LNG and fertilizer at lower prices from the international market compared to previous rates as prices of the two products fall on the international market.

Such an indication was found from the government's latest purchase of the two essential products.

The approval of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase to the latest purchase shows that Petrobangla has imported 33.60 lakh MMBtu of LNG

from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a per unit price at $25.75.

The total value of the consignment was Tk 886.76 crore.

The per unit price of the last consignment's LNG was $26.40 which at one stage went to $39 following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Similarly, the price of fertiliser witnessed a big fall as the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) bought 30,000 metric tons of bagged granullar urea fertiliser with each metric ton's price at $671 while price of each metric ton of the last consignment was $876 and at one stage it crossed $900.

The 30,000 MTs of bulk fertliser this time costs Tk 174.62 crore, said Zillur Rahman, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, who briefed reporters.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet committee approved a proposal to award a Tk 439.51 crore contract to Joint Venture (1) ZHEC (2) BOW and (3) SMEDRIC, Hong Kong to do civil construction works for set up a water treatment plant at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City at Mirsarai in Chattagram.

Another proposal of the Department of Public Works received the approval of the committee to award Tk 191.80 crore contract to Mazid Sons Construction Ltd. to build a 25-story apartment complex at Green City Housing in Ropppur Nuclear Power Plant project. -UNB









