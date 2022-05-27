Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink

Folk singer Nagar Baul and Miles withdrew their cases against mobile phone operator Bnaglalink under the Copyright Act for using their songs without prior permission.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court allowed the petition after both the parties appeared before it and told that they had settled the matter amicably, said Tapash Kumar Pal, additional public prosecutor.

A total of four officials from Banglalink were named in the cases.

On Thursday, Nagar Baul member James and Hamin Ahmed from Miles appeared to withdraw the cases at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court.

"The case was filed following a misunderstanding and we don't want to continue with it anymore," Manam Ahmed of Miles said during the hearing.

Banglalink CEO Eric Aas, Chief Compliance Officer M Nurul Alam, Chief Corporate Regulatory Officer Taimur Rahman and Head of Value Added Service Anik Dhar were present in court. All of them were previously granted bail in the cases.

"The petitioners willingly appealed for the withdrawal of the cases and the court has granted it," said defence lawyer Md Matiur Rahman.

On November 10 in 2021, Faruq Mahfuz Anam alias James filed a case with Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge court against Banglalink under the country's copyright laws.

Besides, Hamin Ahmed and Manam Ahmed of Miles band filed another case with the court against Banglalink and the officials over the issue.

The petitioners later dropped Sanjay Bhagasia, then chief digital officer of Banglalink from the case after he relocated abroad.

Banglalink earned millions using the songs 'Neela' and 'Phiriye Dao' without permission, Manam and Hamin complained in the case. They claimed to have suffered financial losses due to this misuse, they said.

James filed a similar complaint about the songs 'Dukhini Dukkho Korona,' 'Zikir,' 'Lutpat,' 'Sushmita' and 'Jar Jar Dhormo.'

A hearing of the cases was slated for Thursday, but the petitioners chose to withdraw the cases.