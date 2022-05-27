Confucius Institute holds training at NSU

The Confucius Institute at North South University organized a training programme virtually titled 'Approaching Bangladesh Training Programme' on Thursday (May 26) 2022.

Distinguished panelists from Bangladesh and China shared their views regarding the training programme. The programme includes five series of online courses on Bangladesh's history, culture, politics, and ethnicity.

The training programme started with the session of Asif Bin Ali on the History of Bangladesh after the inaugural ceremony.

The Chinese Director of Confucius Institute at North South University, Dr Zhou Weiwei, introduced the training programme. 'This cross-cultural training programme aims to enhance the local knowledge and understanding of Bangladesh, including history, culture, people, folks, etc., from a comprehensive perspective' Dr Zhou said.

