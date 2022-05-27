Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has directed to set up complaint box at all the offices of Secondary and Higher Education Division for stopping harassment of the service recipients as well as prevent corruption.

It was informed in a meeting at conference room of the ministry on Thursday with Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique in the chair, said a press release.

Officials concerned and heads of various departments as well as agencies of the Secondary and Higher Education Division were present, added the press release. -BSS







