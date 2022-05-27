Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The Ministry of Education has directed to set up complaint box at all the offices of Secondary and Higher Education Division for stopping harassment of the service recipients as well as prevent corruption.
It was informed in a meeting at conference room of the ministry on Thursday with Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique in the chair, said a press release.
Officials concerned and heads of various departments as well as agencies of the Secondary and Higher Education Division were present, added the press release.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Confucius Institute holds training at NSU
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
‘Journos' role in Liberation War will always be remembered’
People demand to land Khaleda in prison again: Info Minister
Remembering rebel poet Nazrul
BCL man assaults DU student for not offering salam
DSCC to construct public toilets at all wards: Mayor
NSU, iDEA Project ink MoU to support startups


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft