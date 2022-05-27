Video
‘Journos' role in Liberation War will always be remembered’

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Thursday said the nation will always remember the contribution of local and foreign journalists to building world opinion in favour of Bangladesh during the Liberation War.
He was addressing as the chief guest at a reception ceremony for freedom fighter members of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary.
Mozammel said separate smart card will be prepared for valiant freedom fighters' soon as 90 percent works have already been done. So far, 1.87 lakh freedom fighters have been listed for providing the cards, he said.
The minister said none will be included in the list any longer but appeals will be disposed. Policy is being formulated for ensuring different facilities for freedom fighters, added.
Mozammel handed over crests to 13 valiant freedom fighters.
Valiant freedom fighters Mrinal Krishna Roy, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Haroon Habib, Mostaque Ahmed Mobaraki, Shafiqul Bashar Chapal, Kartik Chatterjee, Akram Hossain Khan, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Swapan Das Gupta, Shahjahan Sardar, Talukder Harun, Shankar Kumar Dey and Halim Azad were given the     reception.     -BSS


