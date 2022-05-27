People demand to land Khaleda in prison again: Info Minister



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks after addressing a function of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary in the capitals Segunbagicha on Thursday. photo: observer

"I saw a post on facebook that BNP leaders including Begum Khaleda Zia and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are crossing the Padma river by swimming. It is meaning that many people think they (BNP) should cross the river by swimming not through the bridge as they opposed and conspired to construction of the bridge and they had tall talks that the Awami League government couldn't construct it," he said.

The minister told reporters after addressing a function of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary in city's Segunbagicha area.

Hasan said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has constructed the bridge for all the people. But, the persons, who opposed the bridge, should seek apology, he added.

He said BNP is staging protest rallies today. But, Begum Khaleda Zia had tried to kill the Prime Minister and the August 21 grenade attack proved it, he added.

He said the premier has shown her unprecedented generosity to Begum Khaleda Zia by extending her release from jail for two years in spite of being a convicted accused. But now, many are raising questions why the premier is showing the generosity to those who don't know how to make valuation of the kindness, he added.

Therefore, Begum Khaleda Zia should be sent back to jail again, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Earlier, the minister and the DRU president inaugurated the function of the organisation through hoisting national and DRU flags respectively. Later, Hasan joined the rally after releasing of pigeons and balloons.

Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yesmin and others addressed the inaugural function with DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu in the chair. DRU general secretary Nurul Islam Hasib conducted the function.

Hasan said the DRU has remained united in the way of its 27 years journey, stayed away from politics and it was not divided politically which are a great success of the organization.

The minister hoped that the DRU will remain unite in next 50-years also. -BSS











