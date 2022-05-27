Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 May, 2022, 2:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

People demand to land Khaleda in prison again: Info Minister

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks after addressing a function of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary in the capitals Segunbagicha on Thursday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks after addressing a function of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary in the capitals Segunbagicha on Thursday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the people think that Begum Khaleda Zia should be sent back to prison again as her party BNP didn't realize the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"I saw a post on facebook that BNP leaders including Begum Khaleda Zia and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are crossing the Padma river by swimming. It is meaning that many people think they (BNP) should cross the river by swimming not through the bridge as they opposed and conspired to construction of the bridge and they had tall talks that the Awami League government couldn't construct it," he said.
The minister told reporters after addressing a function of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) marking its 27th founding anniversary in city's Segunbagicha area.
Hasan said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has constructed the bridge for all the people. But, the persons, who opposed the bridge, should seek apology, he added.
He said BNP is staging protest rallies today. But, Begum Khaleda Zia had tried to kill the Prime Minister and the August 21 grenade attack proved it, he added.
He said the premier has shown her unprecedented generosity to Begum Khaleda Zia by extending her release from jail for two years in spite of being a convicted accused. But now, many are raising questions why the premier is showing the generosity to those who don't know how to make valuation of the kindness, he added.
Therefore, Begum Khaleda Zia should be sent back to jail again, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
Earlier, the minister and the DRU president inaugurated the function of the organisation through hoisting national and DRU flags respectively. Later, Hasan joined the rally after releasing of pigeons and balloons.
Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yesmin and others addressed the inaugural function with DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu in the chair. DRU general secretary Nurul Islam Hasib conducted the function.
Hasan said the DRU has remained united in the way of its 27 years journey, stayed away from politics and it was not divided politically which are a great success of the organization.
The minister hoped that the DRU will remain unite in next 50-years also.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Confucius Institute holds training at NSU
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
‘Journos' role in Liberation War will always be remembered’
People demand to land Khaleda in prison again: Info Minister
Remembering rebel poet Nazrul
BCL man assaults DU student for not offering salam
DSCC to construct public toilets at all wards: Mayor
NSU, iDEA Project ink MoU to support startups


Latest News
Putin meets wounded Russian soldiers
Facebook's updated privacy policy from July 26
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand
BB creates Tk 2,000cr refinance scheme for shipbuilding industry
JS body for preventing public harassment by transgender people
Dollar to be sold at uniform rate to ease volatity in forex market
19 tons of condensed sugar seized at Ctg port
Khaleda should be sent back to jail again: Hasan
BNP inflamed not for Padma Bridge, but for siphoning off billions of taka : Fakhrul
APBn will work for security in CHT: Kamal
Most Read News
11 infants burnt to death in Senegal hospital fire
UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Zelensky rebukes West as Russia closes to key city
Family members of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, offer prayers
Remembering our national poet
Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
Keeping eye on Basel III accord
Imran Khan demands new elections within 6 days
Challenges and way out in microfinance programme during C-19 pandemic
India allows wheat export to neighbouring countries
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft