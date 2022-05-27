

Poor implementation of ADP projects



According to a IMED report (Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department), the healthcare department has been able to spend Tk 3,970 crore in the first 10 months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year , out of the total allocated budget for the year, Tk 6,019 crore remains unspent. In the current financial year, the total allocation for the sector is Tk 9,989 crore. And there are 48 projects running under this sector.



In terms of percentage, implementation of the healthcare related projects is only 39.65 per cent, though the department ranks sixth in terms of allocation. On a stark contrast, implementation rate of the local government department which is at the top of the allocation list is 60.64 per cent. The highest project implementation rate is recorded by the Ministry of Industry. The Ministry has been able to spend about 83 per cent of the money allocated in 10 months.



Wider disparities in ADP project implementation percentage rates also sends out a clear message on the patchy state of project handling in Bangladesh. Focusing exclusively on the health sector alone, it was somewhat imperative to improve and develop the poor state of healthcare service in Bangladesh. Though the government had significantly increased health sector's budget in the last two fiscal years, but now it is time to quick investigate and identify the exact reasons why health authorities failed to make the optimal use of allocated budgets?



In full agreement with a group of experts, we also believe it is not correct to employ physicians as project directors. Good physicians don't necessarily make good project directors. They may be efficient in rendering good treatment, but we must not expect good managerial skills from doctors for that matter. Therefore, we believe it is important to judiciously select and employ skilled bureaucrats as project directors.



