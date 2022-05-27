Video
Letter To the Editor

Need to care of our mental health

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Nowadays mental health is considered an important issue. It is created by the combination of thoughts, emotions and behaviors of human beings. Naturally, we are not as conscious about mental health as we are about physical health. Sometimes mental health become worse but we don't pay attention to it.

A recent study found that 6.5 to 31.0 percent of adults and 3.4 to 22.9 percent of children in Bangladesh have mental health problems. But 92 percent of them do not take any kind of service or advice. The negative effects of mental health can disrupt our daily activities and even lead to suicide.  Every day more than 6,000 thoughts come to a person's mind. It depends up to person which thought he/ she will receive, those May be positive or negative for him or her. Generally, if you have good mental health, you will be able to carry out your daily activities smoothly, face various challenges, make quick and accurate decisions on various issues and play a greater role in the development of the society and the country.

Things to do to improve mental health are, self-confidence, eating nutritious food, staying active, getting enough sleep, regular exercise, spending time with loved ones, being grateful, etc.

Shahriar Hasan Rakib
Student, Jagannath University



