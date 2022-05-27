Video
Visible initiatives to address lightning risks

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Gopal Odikari

Birth-death-marriage is in the hands of the creator. Yet untimely death seems to be painful. Every human life is built on a dream. So, premature death is never desired. However, in the space of time, accidents happen due to the pressure of nature.

Lightning is also a natural disaster. Although there were no acquaintances with lightning a few years ago, the concern is that a survey shows that Bangladesh has the highest incidence of lightning in South Asia. This increase is easily attributed to changes in the elements of the climatic and natural environment.

The death toll from lightning is increasing day by day more than any other disaster. Such a death cannot be desirable even after constant reporting.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, a total of 2,065 people were killed by lightning in a decade from 2011 to 2021. According to the Meteorological Department, an average of more than 150 people dies each year due to lightning. According to the Foundation for Disaster Forum, a total of 20 people have been killed by lightning till April 20 this year.

In the month of April 2020, there was a terrible thunderstorm. At least 60 people were killed by lightning in the country.

Extensive lightning studies have shown that climate change is causing changes in weather patterns, a decrease in the number of tall trees, an increase in the number of black clouds in the sky and an increase in the number of frictions in clouds, and an increase in global temperatures. The higher the temperature, the higher is the thunderstorm. If the temperature rises by an average of one degree, thunderstorms are expected to increase by 10 percent or more.

Lately clouds have been flowing as a result of friction between the clouds or the upper and lower part of the dense black clouds as two pools. This causes lightning to strike.

As the density of black clouds has increased in recent years, the amount of lightning has increased as well as that of sudden rainfall. Electric current flows through the human body much like an electric shock. Just as people are shocked when lightning strikes, so too people are shocked and killed by lightning.

The human body is electrically conductive. Due to this people are struck by lightning. If there is no electrically conductive substance like lightning in an open space and if there is one whose height is higher than other electrical conductors then lightning strikes people.

Lightning does not usually occur directly on the ground. Lightning strikes the conductor. Then the electricity of the lightning mixes with the soil through that conductor. Lightning usually strikes tall trees, buildings, and mountain tops. It also strikes on lightning rods installed in homes. Analysing the statistics of lightning, it is seen that lightning is happening in almost all the districts of Bangladesh.

Reports of deaths from lightning show that many people lose their lives due to being in unsafe places. The most important thing to avoid lightning is to stay in a safe place. Especially those who work on farms outside the home are at higher risk.

If you are on the roof of a house or on a high place, you have to get down quickly and go to a safe place. If you see thick (storm) clouds during the season, be careful and take shelter in a safe place before the onset of rain. It is safer to take shelter in a pucca house.

It is better not to be near the window during lightning. It is safer to wear rubber sandals on your feet and to refrain from touching water and any metal objects such as stair or porch railings, water taps etc.

Electrical conductors must be kept out of contact with any object. It is not safe to stay in a pond. In case of lightning, it is better to disconnect home electronics which have electric connection or disc connection. Otherwise there is a possibility of burning. In addition, even if they are closed, you have to refrain from touching them. If there is a situation of lightning in the empty space in the field, then you have to sit with your fingers closed in your ears and bend down.

However, it is not possible to sleep on the ground, because lying on the ground increases the chances of electricity becoming a surface. It is safe to be in a car if lightning strikes while you are in the car. However, it should be kept in mind to avoid contact with any metal part of the car.

Although the government has declared lightning a disaster, there are few visible initiatives to mitigate its risks. Now is the time to install lightning forecasting and area detection devices in Bangladesh. Though the government has installed lightning forecasting devices in several places, it has not yet been able to provide forecasting.

Again, the initiative to plant 5 million palm saplings across the country at an early stage to address the risk of thunderstorms is not considered to be very effective.

Today, the modernization of the Meteorological Department has reduced the amount of damage caused by storms and rains. Comfort has come in life. Many people are going out with a weather message on a trip.

Since the risk of lightning is increasing, I think it is very necessary to take visible initiatives to reduce the risk. If you see a cloud, you will hear the signal and go out to work. This risk can be reduced by modernization of lightning forecasting equipment and provision of new technology. So take visible initiatives to mitigate risks, keep life safe.
Author: Journalist and columnist









