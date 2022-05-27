

Necessity of separate commission in recruitment process of private colleges



Although the initiative is great, the implementation process is not without flaws. Earlier, in some cases (not in all cases) there were allegations of politics, nepotism, partisanship etc. in the recruitment of teachers, but the College Governing Body / Managing Committees used to arrange for the continuation of teaching activities in the shortest possible time by appointing teachers in vacant posts from among the local candidates.



However, the college authorities are not able to provide their appointments as many of the candidates are not present even though they have been nominated for appointment through NTRCA at present. As a result, the teaching activities of those colleges are being disrupted.



Candidates nominated by NTRCA may not want to work in NTRCA nominated colleges as their workplace / college is in another district (away) from their district.



Many feel that lack of motivation and benefits for teachers in rural MPO colleges is one of the reasons for such reluctance.



They are also not encouraged to work outside their own district by severing family ties. In this case, they want the opportunity for transfer to their district. In this context, it should not be forgotten that family life is not separate from work life, one is intimately involved with the other.



Observations show that even though 10/15 years have passed in some colleges, the college authorities are facing serious problems as the candidates nominated by NTRCA in various subjects have not reported to the respective colleges.



For example, candidates from North Bengal are probably not interested in moving to another district from their own district as they are recommended in the eastern or southern part of the country.



Similarly, NTRCA nominated candidates from opposite regions are also reluctant to join colleges in other remote districts including North Bengal.



The principals / heads of institutions in any college are undoubtedly considered as important persons, whose creativity, efficient and strong leadership creates dynamism in the overall activities of the colleges including administrative, academic and co-curricular activities.



But how is it possible to improve the quality of education in these colleges by giving priority to corruption, nepotism, political influence, political identity etc.?



It is undeniable that in a country where virtue is not valued, a virtuous person / scholar is never born. Or even if they are born, their creativity does not develop due to negligence, the quality of education does not improve if creativity is not developed. On the other hand, if the quality of education is not improved, the overall development of the country is hampered.



It is pertinent to note that although the recruitment process of teachers in the colleges of Bangladesh has been completed through NTRCA, the recruitment process for principal / vice-principal is being carried out through the traditional recruitment board.



Prior to the promulgation of the current MPO policy, all teachers / candidates, regardless of the required experience of lecturers / assistant professors, had the opportunity to apply for the post of Principal in the MPO College, but that opportunity has been canceled under the current MPO policy.



At that time qualified college teachers (despite taking first place in the recruitment examination) failed to get the posts of principal and vice-principal despite having rich educational qualifications, talents and experience.



Although the MPO policy of 2010 included the provision of associate professors in MPO registered degree colleges, unfortunately it was canceled in the policy of 2018.



According to the MPO Policy of 2021, only those who have the required experience, the principals of degree colleges and intermediate colleges / vice-principals of degree colleges have the opportunity to apply for the post of principal.



Since the post of Associate Professor does not exist in the MPO Degree College and the Assistant Professors also do not have the opportunity to apply for the post of Principal, there is naturally a quorum crisis / candidate crisis in the process of appointment to the post of Principal.



Due to the quorum crisis, the college authorities have failed to appoint a principal and are running the college through acting principals.



Practical observations also show that before the issuance of the current MPO policy, ineligible candidates have been appointed for the post of Principal / Vice-Principal (not in all colleges) instead of the first-place winner (as the person has no political affiliation or acquaintance) in the Principal / Vice-Principal recruitment examination in different colleges.



So much so that at that time, on the one hand, the helplessness of the honourable members of the recruitment board was evident, on the other hand, the huge amount of bribes, the unethical influence of the political / muscular and influential people, the defeat of morality, which was not desirable at all.



Ethics should be one of the criteria in the appointment of teachers, head / deputy head of educational institutions, education officer and all persons related to education. It is essential for improving the quality of education.



This great responsibility should be entrusted to the NTRCA or a separate recruitment commission constituted in accordance with the National Education Policy.

The writer is assistant professor, Dept of Management, Sankuchail Degree

college, Burichang, Cumilla











