

PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis



The top importing countries' import ratios skyrocket. The developing countries, as a big part of global trade, are experiencing high food inflation and a steady reduction in reserves. Affluent countries have already imported more than they require, and the impending food shortfall will have a direct impact on underdeveloped countries. Higher proportion of imports from the Western countries will decrease the supply as the Ukraine War is not over yet, and the future food shortage will be a consequence of these.



The world has quickly plunged into a new global economic crisis with deteriorating scenarios in inflation, food inflation, foreign currency reserve, balance of trade and indebtedness. Almost every nation on earth faces price hikes. The situation in North America and Europe is also alarming as far as price hike and inflation are concerned.



The price of fertilizer has risen to an all-time high, indicating the bleakest future ahead. Fertilizer prices have risen nearly 30% since the start of 2022, following last year's 80% surge. Soaring prices are driven by a confluence of factors, including surging input costs, supply disruptions caused by sanctions (Belarus and Russia), and export restrictions (China). Concerns around fertilizer affordability and availability have been amplified by the war in Ukraine. Russia accounts for about 16% of global urea exports and 12% of DAP and MAP exports.



According to the report of the State of World's Debt 2021, countries such as Japan, Singapore, USA, Greece, Sudan, Italy and Portugal have high indebtedness. The following table shows that Bangladesh has far better position than many countries in the world. However, the indebtedness of different countries is a matter of concern in times of global economic turbulence and uncertainty.



Against this fast declining global economic crisis in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine War, there is an inescapable responsibility of the international community to come forward together and devise collective measures to deal with it.



Sanctions and counter-sanctions by the West and their allies and Russia have general abnormal and unusual movements in the market and overall economy. So far, the response of the international community is timid if not non-existent. The world is a silent spectator to dozens of developing and least developed countries who are suffering from the crisis, but had no role in its creation. Sri Lanka is a case in point. The country has suffered its worst economic crisis since its independence amid silence and inaction of the international community. Some kind of support came when damage to its economy and politics has already been done.



Bangladesh has been proactive in the global diplomatic arena to champion the cause of international humanity. Over the past decade, Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not only advocated for the collective interests and global justice in the global forum such as the United Nations, but also led the path from the front by sheltering more than 1.1 million stateless Rohingyas.



Bangladesh Prime Minister was the first global leader who demanded Covid vaccine to be declared as a global public good and asked the developed nations to withdraw intellectual property rights restrictions on this life saving vaccine. Now when the world is reeling on unprecedented global economic crisis, the Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina spelled out proposals for a way out to the crisis.



While addressing the first high level meeting of the Champions of the "Global Crisis Response Group-GCRG" held on virtual platform on 20 May 2022, the Prime Minister unveiled a 4-point proposal to deal with food, energy, and financial crises worldwide. In the first proposal, there is a call for strengthening global solidarity and adopting a well-coordinated response. She emphasized that the G-7, G-20, OECD, and international financial institutions have a crucial role to play. Second, the immediate need is to address disruptions in global logistics and supply chains. In her words, "This will help control the rising commodity prices."



There must also be targeted international support to revitalize global trade and export earnings, especially of the LDCs and other vulnerable countries." As a champion of the interests of the Global South, Sheikh Hasina asserted that the advanced economies and multilateral financial institutions have to come forward and grant duty-free-quota-free market access, and more accessible financing. The third proposal says that it is imperative to put more focus on increased technology support and investments for the agricultural sector, for effective food storage and distribution systems. Finally, as the President of the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum Sheikh Hasina, there has been an opportunity to work with many SIDs and low-lying climate vulnerable countries.



In a virtual speech during the 78th session of the United Nation's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, or ESCAP, on 23 May 2022, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh spelled out five proposals to strengthen the regional cooperation against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict.



In sum, one can observe that these proposals are timely and pragmatic to support the nations suffering from the crisis as well as to stabilize the global economy for the entire humanity. It is also a vision to redirect the world, particularly the great powers, from the path of geopolitical game and strategic rivalries. The world is increasingly witnessing new attempts to widen the gap between competing powers and increase polarization in the global arena. The Bangladesh Prime Minister's proposals largely focus on collective actions, collaboration, global solidarity, and the application of knowledge-based solutions. It is a need of time and a roadmap that should be pursued by the global community without delay to save people and nations from human made disasters in the world like the Ukraine War.

Delwar Hossain, is Professor

of International Relations, University of Dhaka and Security and Foreign

