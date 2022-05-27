Nine people found dead in six dists

Nine people including a housewife and a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Satkhira, Pirojpur, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur and Barishal, in four days.

SATKHIRA: Police recovered the hanging body of a trader in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salam Sarder, 60, a resident of Sriula Village in the upazila.

Babu Sarder, brother of the deceased, said the family members found the body of Salam hanging from a tree in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased claimed that it was a pre-planned murder and demanded justice over it.

However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Assasuni Police Station (PS) Mominul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

PIROJPUR: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in the upazila on Wednesday.

Deceased Shimu Begum, 27, was the wife of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Boro Machhua Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Shimu Begum hanging from the ceiling of a room in her rented house in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother Anwar Parvez alleged that his sister was murdered by her husband, and later, the body was hung from the ceiling of a room as cover up the incident as suicide.

Anwar Parvez lodged a murder case with Mathbaria PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the deceased's husband for questioning.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Bepari, 20, son of Nasir Bepari, a resident of Pashchim Dhanisaf Village in the upazila. He was a mentally-unstable man.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Rakib Bepari hanging from the ceiling of an under construction building in Burirchar Village of the upazila on the day and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Mathbaria PS in this connection.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incidents.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a maize field in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 45, son of Sona Mia, a resident of Nazirpur Natun Para Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahim went out of the house along with his van at around 2pm on Tuesday, but did not return.

As he was missing till midnight, the family members started searching for him.

At around 1:30am on Wednesday, they spotted the body of Abdur Rahim lying in a maize field owned by Abed Hazi in the area.

Later, locals informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also recovered the van of the deceased from Nazirpur Degree College area.

Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the bodies of two men in separate incidents in the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Inani Beach area in the morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32 to 34, could not be known immediately.

Mahbubul Alam, supervisor of the beach staffs, said local fishermen spotted the body floating ashore at Dakshin Royal Tulip Point in the Inani Beach area in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its head and mouth.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Kabita Chattar Point in the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 18 to 20, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body in Kabita Chattar area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Cox's Bazar Model PS OC Md Selimuddin confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an elderly man in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon after seven days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Khademul Islam, 75, son of late Suja Uddin, a resident of Purbapara Mohalla in Birampur Town. He was a cattle trader by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Khademul lived alone in his house after death of his wife.

However, he had been missing since May 17.

Raihan Kabir, son of Khademul, lodged a general diary with Birampur PS on May 22 in this connection.

Following this, police conducted a search operation.

On suspicion, the law enforcers dig up the house yard on Tuesday afternoon and found the half-decomposed body of Khademul.

The body was, later, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two people including a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in Muladi and Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from a beel in Muladi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hawlader, 32, son of Salam Hawlader, a resident of Char Commissioner Village under Kazirchar Union in the upazila. He worked as a ticket seller in a bus counter at Muladi.

Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Monir in a beel adjacent to Char Commissioner area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested two persons for questioning in this connection.

The Muladi PS OC confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a college girl from a mess in the city on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as San-e-Jahan Juyena, 18, daughter of Masum Farazi of Sohagdal Village in Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur District. She was a twelfth grader at Government Barishal College.

Police and local sources said Juyena lived in a mess in Brajmohan College Mosque area of the city for study purpose for the last one and a half years.

However, the other girls of the mess spotted the body of Juyena hanging with a scarf from the ceiling fan of a room at night and started screaming.

Hearing the scream, the caretaker of the mess Laiju Begum rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9pm.

The body bore several injury marks on its hand.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter whether it was a suicide or murder.

Barishal Kotwali Model PS OC Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.