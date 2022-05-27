Video
Friday, 27 May, 2022
Hydrocephalus affected Jannatul needs proper treatment

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, May 26: A two and a half-year old minor baby Jannatul in Santhia Upazila of the district is in a dire need of proper treatment.
She is the daughter of poor Abdul Quader and Nazma Khatun of Gourigramn Village in the upazila. The parents are not able to bear her treatment cost. They have already spent their all financial capacity in treating her and their first son Nabil, 10, who is also a physically-challenged  boy.
Jannatul is by born carrier of the rare disease. Health experts said, if she is undergone with proper treatment by the government, the baby could live normally.
Due to the rare disease, her head has been bigger than her body. It is the symptom of the disease. So she can't walk. After birth, she is used to look at only.
Abdul Quader and Nazma Khatun of Gourigram Village have three children. Jannutul is a caesarean baby.
Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Jamal Ahmed said, "We will be beside the baby with all out assistance."
Civil Surgeon of Pabna  Dr. Manisor Chowdhury said, "This baby is affected by hydrocephalus disease. We give assistance if the children born with physical problems are brought to us."


