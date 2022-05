The newly formed executive committee of Faridpur District Awami League











The newly formed executive committee of Faridpur District Awami League placing a wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Thursday. President of the new AL committee of Faridpur Shamim Haque and its General Secretary Shah Md Ishtiak Arif were present at that time. photo: observer