Training for Hajj pilgrims held in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, May 26: Islamic Foundation arranged a day-long training for Hajj pilgrims in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday. It was held in the model mosque in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Moklesur Rahman was present at the training as chief guest. Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation Md Abdur Razzak presided over the programme.

A total of 623 Hajj pilgrims, of whom 57 are going under government initiative and the remaining 566 through various Hajj agencies in the district, will perform Hajj this year.

President of Haji Foundation-Jamalpur Md Abdur Rezzak, President of National Imam Samity-Jamalpur District Unit Maulana Akhtaruzzaman Siddiki, and Member of Hajj Assiciation of Bangladesh Md Shahinur Raman imparted the training.













