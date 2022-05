DINAJPUR, May 26: A man was killed by lightning strike in Birganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Liton Das, 35, son of late Nabakanta Roy, a resident of Jagdal Village under Sujalpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Liton at around 6pm while he was working on the house yard, which left him dead on the spot.