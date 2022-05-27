Two students ‘kill selves’ in Chuadanga, Jamalpur

Two college students including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Chuadanga and Jamalpur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CHUADANGA: A young man reportedly ended his life keeping his girlfriend on a video call in Boalmari Village under Chuadanga Municipality in the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Fazle Rabbi, 24, was the son of Tulu Mia, a resident of Boalmari Village. He was a third-year honours student of Chuadanga Government College. He also worked at a private healthcare centre.

Family members of the deceased said that an unidentified woman called them at around 2am and told them that Rabbi had hanged himself in his bedroom.

Getting the news, the family members immediately broke open the door of Rabbi's bedroom and rushed him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabbi dead on arrival.

"We came to know that Rabbi committed suicide after an altercation with his girlfriend," a family member said.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Fatema Akhter, 17, was the daughter of Mokaddes Ali, a resident of Purba Malipara Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Bamanjani College in the area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Kahinur Rahman said Fatema developed a love affair with one Hridoy Mia, son of Ibrahim Mia. As Mokaddes Ali refused the marriage proposal of Fatema coming from Hridoy's family, Fatema drank poison out of huff with her father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted her to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Fatema died there in the evening while undergoing treatment, the UP member added.















