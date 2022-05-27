Female student’s body found in MC College hostel room

SYLHET, May 26: A 21-year-old female student of MC College was found hanging inside her hostel room at Tilagarh in the city on Wednesday morning.

Her body was recovered from a room of the third floor of new girls' hostel.

The deceased was identified as Smrity Rani Das, a first-year honours student of Department of English at MC College. She hailed from Austagram Upazila in Kishoreganj District.

According to Shahporan (RA) Police Station (PS) sources, Smrity might have committed suicide. She used to live in a room on the second floor of the hostel. However, her body was found inside a vacant room on the third floor.

Inspector (Investigation) of Shahporan (RA) PS Indranil Bhattacharya said the body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The police inspector said it seemed that she had committed suicide. "But we have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of her death," the official added.











