Two men get life term in rape cases

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment in two different rape cases in two districts- Thakurgaon and Manikganj.

THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a polytechnic girl in 2010.

Thakurgaon Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Golam Faruque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Asaduzzaman alias Rijvi, son of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Karnait Village in Ranishankail Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused took the victim, a resident of Karnait Village in Ranishankail Upazila and student of Thakurgaon Polytechnic Institute, from a girl's hostel in Gobindanagar area in the town to a residential hotel in Birganj Upazila of Dinajpur on May 27 in 2010, and raped her there.

Later, the girl disclosed the matter to her family members.

The victim's family then lodged a case with Ranishankail Police Station (PS) on May 29, 2010.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Abdul Hamid confirmed the matter.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a schoolgirl in Ghior Upazila in 2014.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Begum Tania Kamal passed the order in the afternoon.

The convict is Saiful Islam, a resident of Shakrail area in the upazila.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more years in jail.

In addition, Saiful was fined Tk 50,000 more under the Pornography Control Act, otherwise two more years jail will be applicable for him.

According to the prosecution, Saiful Islam, with the help of his six associates, abducted the schoolgirl on August 2, 2014.

After that, Saiful raped her and recorded a video clip.

Being a plaintiff, the victim's father filed a case with Ghior PS accusing seven people including Saiful.

Abu Taleb, investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on March 15, 2015.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the court acquitted six other accused as the allegations brought against them were not proven.











