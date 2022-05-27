Two murdered in Pabna, Chattogram

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Chattogram, recently.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Miscreants snatched a truck after killing its helper in Santhia Upazila of the district.

Deceased Alamin, 16, son of Suruzzaman, was a resident of Mahmudpur Amtala Village in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj District.

Police and the deceased's family sources said a goods-laden truck of ACI Mill reached Sirajganj from Narayanganj on Saturday last.

As the truck was not unloaded fully, the truck driver left the place for home. At that time, Alamin was alone there.

The truck driver returned the next morning and found the place empty. He did not found Alamin and the truck anywhere.

Owner of the truck Rezaul Alam Lebu lodged a complaint with Kamarkhanda Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia PS Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam said locals spotted the body of Alamin inside a truck near an under construction bridge at Mahishakola on the Dhaka-Pabna Highway under Kashinathpur Union in the upazila on Tuesday evening. The truck was there for the last three days. As the bad odour came out from there, locals found that a body with tied up its legs and hands lying on the seat.

Being informed, police recovered the body and and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: A woman was killed by a housemaid in Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram District on Monday.

Deceased Morjina Begum, 45, wife of Mohammad Shahidul Islam, was a resident of BN Mansion of Lal Mia Kerani House in the upazila.

Police sources said the 35-year-old maid Sanjita Chakma struck Morjina with a knife while arguing over a jackfruit at around 7:30 am, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

However, police detained Sanjita in connection with killing of Morjina.

Sub-Inspector of Hathazari Model PS Mohammad Jahangir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











