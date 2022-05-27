Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on ensuring safe food to protect consumers’ health

Published : Friday, 27 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, May 26: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for protecting consumers' health by monitoring the safety of the food supply chain and coordinating the work properly to ensure the effective and uniform enforcement of food regulations.
"As the principles of good health is safe food and hygiene, an emphasis should be given to ensure safety food for all anyhow", they said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a meeting of District Safety Food Management Coordination Committee organized by district administration and district office of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here with DC Md. Oliur Rahman in the chair.
ADC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman, ADM Robiul Hasan, safety food officer here Milon Miah, general secretary of CAB here Saiful Alam Saka, general manager of SKS Inn Samuel Hillery addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, emphasized the need for ensuring the people's rights towards access to safe food through appropriate application of scientific processes and state of the art technology.
Food Safety Officer Md. Milon Miah said the Food Safety Act was passed by the Jatiya Sangsad in 2013. Since then, the authority had been working relentlessly to ensure safety food for the mass people through proper coordination.
Almost all members of the committee attended the meeting.


