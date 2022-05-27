

Thrust on ensuring safe food to protect consumers’ health

"As the principles of good health is safe food and hygiene, an emphasis should be given to ensure safety food for all anyhow", they said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a meeting of District Safety Food Management Coordination Committee organized by district administration and district office of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here with DC Md. Oliur Rahman in the chair.

ADC (General) Md. Sadequr Rahman, ADM Robiul Hasan, safety food officer here Milon Miah, general secretary of CAB here Saiful Alam Saka, general manager of SKS Inn Samuel Hillery addressed the function, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, emphasized the need for ensuring the people's rights towards access to safe food through appropriate application of scientific processes and state of the art technology.

Food Safety Officer Md. Milon Miah said the Food Safety Act was passed by the Jatiya Sangsad in 2013. Since then, the authority had been working relentlessly to ensure safety food for the mass people through proper coordination.

